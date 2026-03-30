FullStack Engineer - Product Security
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR We're looking for a Full Stack Engineer to join our Product Security team. You'll build the features that make Lovable the most secure AI-powered software creation platform on the planet.
Why Lovable?
Lovable enables anyone to build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions use Lovable to turn ideas into real products, fast. We're leading a foundational shift in software creation, giving you a unique opportunity to shape the digital world. With over 2 million users in 200+ countries, our impact is global, and we're just getting started.
We're a small, high-caliber team in Stockholm, building a generation-defining company. We value high ownership, rapid iteration, and low-ego collaboration. We seek people who care deeply about their craft, challenge us, and are driven to make a lasting impact.
What We're Looking For
5+ years of full-stack engineering experience shipping production-grade products at high velocity.
Deep, fluent command of React/TypeScript on the frontend and Golang on the backend. You don't look things up, you know them.
An instinct for quality that shows in every PR, every design decision, and every line of code you write.
Strong product sense: you can take something complex and make it feel simple for the user.
Experience building security-adjacent features (audit flows, compliance tooling, scanner interfaces, or similar) is a strong plus.
Bonus: familiarity with AI/LLM-powered tooling, or a background that involved dense algorithmic or systems work.
What You'll Do
Build security product features end-to-end: audit flows, security scanner UI, cookie banner fixes, and compliance tooling.
Ship across the full stack as part of a tight-knit team of 2-3 engineers.
Own your work completely, from the first commit to production.
Hold a high bar on code quality, and actively raise it around you.
Influence technical direction and product strategy with strong opinions.
Our Tech Stack
Frontend: React and Typescript.
Backend: Golang and Rust.
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Modal, multiple LLM providers.
DevOps & Tooling: GitHub Actions, Grafana, OTEL, infra-as-code (Terraform).
Data: Clickhouse, Firestore, Spanner, BigQuery.
And we're always exploring what's next!
How to Apply
Please submit your application in English-our working language at Lovable.
We're committed to fair and equal treatment for all candidates. If you're interested, apply via our careers portal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9828957