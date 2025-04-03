Fullstack Developer to Scania I-talent 2025
For the ninth time, Scania is launching their very popular I-Talent Program! The I-Talent Program at Scania is an inspiring six-month journey designed for IT graduates with a passion for innovation and sustainability. Participants gain hands-on experience in a specialized IT role, benefit from training, and collaborate with teams in IT, sales, marketing, and R&D. The program not only boosts technical skills but also strengthens soft skills within a supportive network, preparing graduates to contribute to Scania's purpose - to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. As a participant in the I-Talent Program, you will join IT 's mission at Scania to utilize the power of software and data in all areas: an ideal launchpad for those ready to make a meaningful impact in the tech industry. If you will graduate in the spring of 2025 or have a maximum of 2 years of work experience in your IT career, this program is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will work as a Full stack developer in the Enablement Product Compliance team that enable Scania to fulfill product legislation by creating scalable and modular solutions (processes, methods and applications). The team ensures compliance with emissions, chemical substances, vehicle certificates and export control regulations. You will be working in an international team of 48 people. The team is known for its open collaboration, strong support system, and friendly atmosphere. New members are warmly welcomed, and team members share a wealth of experience with one another. The team consists of solution & software architects, developers, scrum masters and testers.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will develop and deploy scalable solutions in an AWS environment, focusing on Micro services and Enterprise integrations. You will work closely with other developers, architects to create high quality, robust and secure systems.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your interest in both the position and Scania as a company. We are looking for committed and talented problem solvers who are happy to come up with new ideas about how things can be improved. You also have great cooperation skills and take responsibility for your own learning. If you do, there are endless opportunities to develop. For example, former I-talents now have both leadership and specialist roles!
• University degree or higher in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field - or equivalent relevant experience.
• Hands-on experience in backend application development using .NET (latest versions).
• Understanding of Microservices architecture, SOLID principles, and the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
• Experience developing and deploying solutions to the AWS Cloud.
• Familiarity with Enterprise Integration Patterns.
• Experience in DevOps practices and tools such as GitLab
• Experience with unit testing in .NET, Python, or Angular environments.
• Graduate in spring 2025 or has up to maximum 2 years of work experience when the program starts in september 2025
• Very good knowledge in English as it 's the primary language you will use in your daily work
It is meritorious if you have
• Hands-on experience in frontend development using Angular and TypeScript.
• Experience with backend development using Python.
• Practical experience with AWS IaC tools such as CloudFormation, CDK, or SAM.
• Familiarity with Test-Driven Development (TDD).
• Experience working with large, complex systems.
• Comfortable working within Scrum and Agile methodologies.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Scania
• References, background check, security interview + decision
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
