Fullstack Developer (C#)
Resourced Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resourced Sweden AB i Göteborg
Resourced is a fast-growing FashionTech startup helping modern fashion brands to streamline their product development and production. We work with brands such as Axel Arigato, Veja, Eytys, Revolution Race, Ralph Lauren and H&M. We are digitally transforming one of the largest, fastest-moving industries in the world.
We are looking for a Full-stack developer to join our Gothenburg office on-site, where you will be part of the core development team and have high impact on the companys success. We are hard-working and believe in a transparent environment with clear and direct communication where results are what matters, not whose idea it was. We work closely together, and always strive to learn and grow as a team. We also like to laugh and smile, a lot! And love to celebrate our victories.
We go to great lengths to build a product users truly love to use - a product that have great, well-thought-out UX that looks awesome! We have a modern yet simple architecture, with a Backend API built on ASP.NET Core/C# using MSSQL as database and a Frontend built with Vue 3/TypeScript. We host everything on Azure and deploy through a CI/CD approach. We're curious to learn more about the latest in tech, but realize the great value of using proven technology and software practices. We always strive to find simple solutions to complex problems!
Your primary responsibility will be to develop and ship features to our SaaS product full-stack by writing high quality, easily maintainable and re-usable code.
Who you areTo thrive in this position, we think that you:
Have at least 3-5 years of experience developing web-based software
Are skilled in building REST-like APIs using well-established patterns/systems design, preferably using a C# / ASP.NET / EF Core stack
Have experience working with one of the more popular frontend frameworks: React, Vue.js or Angular (or equivalent; Svelte, Solid...)
Have a good understanding of SQL and relational databases
Comfortable with JavaScript/TypeScript; both the fundamentals (e.g. events, async), common patterns as well as modern JS/TS
Work well independently but also but also excel working collaboratively with others
Are comfortable in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment
Enjoy developing software and are keen to keep growing as a developer
Are a doer who shows initiative and get things done!
What we offer
We offer a unique opportunity to join a small team of talented and experienced developers, and rapidly advance your skills and career. You'll get many benefits:
Competitive salary and compensation package
Wellness grant
Occupational pension (5% flat) and insurance (TFA, TGL, medical insurance)
Mentored by a seasoned CTO
Team building activities and trips
And of course, the hardware and environment you desire to do your best work possible!
We also offer stock-options - share our passion and jointly profit from revolutionizing the fashion industry!
We're eager to find the right person for this role and will hire as soon as we do. If you're ready to make a real impact and grow with us, we'd love to hear from you!
Start date: ASAP Work extent: Full time, permanent positionLocation: Gårda, Gothenburg (on-site)
Contact: Carl-Johan Blomqvist, CTO (Co-founder) @ carl-johan@resourced.com
/ 0706458618 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resourced Sweden AB
(org.nr 559104-9605), https://www.resourced.com/ Arbetsplats
Resourced Kontakt
Carl-Johan Blomqvist carl-johan@resourced.com +46706458618 Jobbnummer
8836029