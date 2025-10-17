Fullstack developer
2025-10-17
Are you ready for a new challenge in IoT and cloud solutions, where you work with cutting-edge technologies in a fast-growing, business-critical area? If so, this role could be a perfect match.
We're looking for a Fullstack Software Developer to join our Insight team in Landskrona. You'll work in an agile development team helping to shape the future of Insight-our cloud-native platform built on a microservices architecture using managed AWS services and a serverless-first, event-driven design. The main user-facing client is web based and built in React, and other clients include mobile apps developed with Flutter.
Within our department, we're building an ecosystem of connected, intelligent products and services. Our mission is to enhance customer operations through data collection, remote control, performance optimization, and more-bringing smarter buildings to life.
What you'll be doing
In this fullstack role, you'll play a central part in designing, building, and evolving both our AWS backend cloud solutions written in Java and Go, as well as our web client frontend written in React. You will both be developing new features as well as optimizing and maintaining existing functionality. This role aims to enable flexibility in addressing functionality and user needs in both the cloud backend as well as the web frontend. Your work will deliver real value to customers and internal users alike.
Your key responsibilities will include: * Designing and implementing cloud-based as well as web-based functionality and infrastructure * Contributing to the platform architecture with a focus on security, scalability, and performance * Contributing to the user interface with a focus on usability and modularity * Collaborating with architects, designers, testers, and fellow developers to ensure technical excellence * Translating business needs into clear, actionable technical requirements * Ensuring software quality through secure coding practices, peer reviews, and automated testing * Maintaining and optimizing current systems for long-term reliability * Building and managing CI/CD pipelines to streamline deployments * Ensuring stable operations and post-deployment system maintainability * Creating clear and structured documentation of system functionality
What we're looking for
We're looking for someone with a strong technical foundation and real-world experience in modern cloud backend as well as frontend development. To thrive in this role, we believe you bring:
Crucial: * Solid experience in Java (for core service development) and Go (for AWS Lambda functions) * Solid experience in React frontend development * Experience in AWS cloud development, including serverless and event-driven architectures * Fluency in English
Education: University Degree in IT / Computer Science or a similar field. Computer skills: Java, React, Cloud development (preferably AWS), Web client development, serverless event-driven architectures, CI/CD pipelines. Other: Scrum, Kanban or similar agile methodology experience. Experience: Approximately 4-7+ years of experience in software development.
It's great if you also have: * Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, test-driven development, and automated testing * Familiarity and practical experience with UX design and development * Background in agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban, using tools like JIRA or Azure DevOps * Ability to contribute to and maintain scalable, maintainable architecture and documentation * Understanding of best practices for security and awareness of threats to software security
Who you are
We believe you are someone who brings both energy and structure to the team. You are: * Well-organized and methodical in your work * Reliable, flexible, collaborative and driven by curiosity * Positive and solution-oriented with a "can-do" mindset * Eager to explore and apply new digital technologies
Next steps This is a hybrid role based in Landskrona. Around three days per week in Landskrona. Are you a consultant ready to contribute to a leading-edge cloud initiative? This try-and-hire opportunity with our client could be your next challenge. Submit your profile today!
Assignment Duration: 2025-11-03 till 2026-05-31 (try and hire)
Submission Deadline: 2025-10-20
