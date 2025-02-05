Fullstack Developer
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Do you find satisfaction in understanding how your technical expertise enables our business applications and by that be able to Power Climate Smarter Living?
We need to strengthen our cloud operations team with an additional Full Stack Developer (Azure) who is driven by technical challenges and the urge to always find better and more efficient ways of delivering services to the customer.
The Digital Platform Operation team is a multi-competence team, operating the Vattenfall Digital Platform; this comes with a big variety of tasks to ensure stable cloud systems. Those tasks are governance (ensuring architectural and security compliance), IaaS, PaaS, Network operation, Monitoring support, Azure DevOps support and capacity management. In the current Dev-Ops team we develop and maintain the self-services solutions based on cloud architecture to automate as much as possible and provide self-service functionality.
What will you do?
You will develop and improve existing responsive web applications hosted in Azure, for resource creations and deployments based on tech stack : Angular (Typescript, HTML, SCSS), C#, .NET Core, Powershell providing an intuitive and user-friendly interface for internal teams to provision, manage, and monitor resources in the Azure environment.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Developing and maintaining web applications using Angular, .NET Core., Azure REST APIs and azure services such as function apps, storage accounts, automation runbooks.
Writing clean, scalable, and efficient code following best practices and coding standards, conducting code reviews, participating in agile development methodologies including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including developers, system administrators, and operations, to design, implement, and maintain cloud-based solutions on the Azure platform.
Developing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure as code using tools like Azure DevOps, Git.
Automating deployment, scaling, and management of cloud resources, leveraging Azure Resource Manager templates and Infrastructure as Code principles.
Ensuring high availability, reliability, and performance of cloud web apps, monitoring and troubleshooting application issues.
Implementing and maintaining security best practices, adhering to Vattenfall's information security policies and industry standards.
Staying up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies, proactively identifying opportunities to enhance Vattenfall's cloud infrastructure and web portal.
Location
Katowice, Gliwice, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Berlin or Hamburg
Qualifications
Who are you?
As our Fullstack Developer you have:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Proficiency in front-end and backend development using programming language such as Angular and framework such as .NET , C# for building dynamic, responsive web applications.
Strong expertise in Angular , HTML5, CSS3, TypeScript, ES6+, RESTful APIs, and build tools like Webpack, npm, or Yarn.
Interest and willingness to learn Azure services, such as Azure App Service, Azure Functions, Azure Storage, Azure SQL Database, Azure Automation Account and Microsoft Graph.
Ability to write clean, maintainable and efficient code.
Some experience in working with relational databases (e.g., SQL Server) and ORM frameworks (e.g., Entity Framework).
Some understanding of CI/CD principles CI/CD tools, such as Azure DevOps or Git.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a diverse, international team.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal. Knowledge of local language (Polish, German, Swedish or Dutch) would be a plus.
Next to this you bring:
Understanding of PowerShell scripting for automation and deployment tasks.
Knowledge of containerization tools like Docker.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Ewa Krajewska via ewa.krajewska@vattenfall.com
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 92 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9146700