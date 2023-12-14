Fullstack Developer
2023-12-14
Your profile:
You have excellent analytical skills. You are great at problem solving, passionate about technology and loves developing software applications! You are good at communicating, both when it comes to technical details as well as business needs. Being a team player with positive mindset and a customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, and you know the various challenges of application development. They have a "can do" attitude solving the challenges together, making sure to complete each sprint as planned. Our client would like their new colleagues to have this same curiosity, drive and being a team player.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but they think you have:
10+ years of working experience with application development across multiple sectors
Experience with a diverse set of languages and programming paradigms.
Experience with multiple database systems.
Hands on experience with AWS.
Understanding of event driven architecture.
Understanding of distributed systems architecture.
Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
Valid work-permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen.
Extra merits:
A university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar
Experience in Test frameworks (Jest, Cypress) and test automation.
Experience in functional programing
Experience with graph data structures.
Experience in DevOps methodologies and continuous integration
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
