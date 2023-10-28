Fullstack Developer
2023-10-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
What
Our client is creating a cloud-based platform, or an IPaas with a low-/no-code approach you could say, with a micro-service architecture. The project is still in its early phase and as such there are many areas that require effort. We are working with Azure using docker and kubernetes, .NET Core and React, as well as gRPC.
Who hires
Our client is fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment where all team member's ideas are valued and contributes to make a real impact. The team we are recruiting for is only a handful of individuals right now and we see an opportunity to expand on that part.
Who are you
We want someone who likes developing algorithms and loved the courses involving search trees and their complexities back in university. We can further discuss and help optimize the platform if you understand how graphs work.
We want great developers, a full-stack developer ready to get into a small team where each developer can make an impact and drive their own work. Because the client is in an early phase, and currently a small team, it is important to us that you can work independently. You must have good knowledge of C# and be knowledgeable with web development.
The emphasis of the platform will lie in its backend, but as the role implies, it will still touch both the frontend and UX.
We need someone who is a citizen of an EU country. You do not need to be able to speak Swedish, but good English is a requirement.
Where
The Client has offices in the Stockholm area, but we are also looking for talent surrounding Malmö area.
As a member of the development team, you'll collaborate closely with talented professionals from diverse fields, working either on-site in Stockholm or in a hybrid setup.
#Tags
• .NET Core
• React
• gRPC
• Azure
• Integrations
• Docker
• Security
• Performance
• Search trees and Graphs
• Algorithms and optiomization
Please submit your application inc. CV to pontus.werngren@happygroup.se
