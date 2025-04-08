Fullstack Agile Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Medior Fullstack Agile Engineer to join our team and collaborate closely with UX/UI designers, developers, and business stakeholders. This hybrid role is based in Arenastaden, Stockholm, Sweden.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and design robust and scalable IT solutions.
Bridge the gap between business needs and technical solutions.
Collaborate with peers in software development, UX design, business experts, and the Product Owner.
Adhere to software development best practices, ensuring the delivery of high-quality code.
Support and enforce coding standards across the team.
Work closely with developer peers to create an efficient framework for A/B testing within our existing codebase.
Implement and ensure secure software development practices.
Advocate for application solution best practices and security within the team.
Share your expertise in software development and solution design with colleagues across IT.
Take initiative, be self-organized, and communicate effectively with both stakeholders and your peers.
Essential Experience:
At least 5 years of experience in software development.
Proficient in the following tech stack: Angular 15+, HTML, CSS, TypeScript, JavaScript, .NET Core, and Microsoft Azure Cloud solutions.
Strong knowledge of Optimizely (formerly EpiServer CMS) development.
Experience with MS DevOps, MS Visual Studio, Git, and Gitflow.
Expertise in automated unit and integration testing.
Passion for driving innovation and delivering value-creating software.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
3 years of experience working in Agile frameworks and agile software development.
Experience with JavaScript DOM manipulation and client-side implementation.
Capable of making small backend changes alongside front-end tasks.
Familiarity with feature flagging and experimentation.
Experience with server-side testing using conditional logic.
Ability to improve performance and resolve flicker issues in applications.
Forward-thinking approach to sophisticated testing practices.
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge projects while collaborating with cross-functional teams to create high-quality solutions in a dynamic, agile environment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9273162