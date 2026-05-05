Full-Stack Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-05-05
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team working at the intersection of digital product development, planning, and retail expansion. The focus is on improving the early stages of customer meeting point planning by strengthening the tools and data models used to compare potential sites, assess feasibility, and generate accurate dimensioning data.
In this role, you will help improve the reliability between early dimensioning outputs and the final built solution. That means reducing rework, improving decision quality, and creating smoother transitions between site assessment, dimensioning, and architectural design. It is a great opportunity to influence both product logic and user experience in a business-critical Azure-based environment.
Job DescriptionYou will contribute across the full software development lifecycle, from ideation, wireframes, and requirements to development, testing, deployment, and follow-up.
You will design and build user-facing web screens, including login-related flows, with a strong focus on usability, responsiveness, and security.
You will implement and integrate Azure-based authentication using OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect, including role-based access control and granular permissions.
You will develop and maintain backend APIs that support frontend functionality, including secure file uploads and integrations with Azure Storage.
You will improve tool logic and user experience to create smoother handoffs between assessment, dimensioning, and design phases.
You will work with CI/CD pipelines, automated builds, testing, deployments, and environment-based configuration across development, test, and production.
You will support high engineering standards through clean code, documentation, code reviews, and shared best practices across the team.
RequirementsYou are comfortable working in early solution design and contributing throughout the entire software development lifecycle.
You have hands-on experience with Vue.js, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5, and CSS3.
You have experience developing backend APIs in Node.js.
You have strong knowledge of Azure, including identity and access management.
You have worked with OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, authentication, authorization, and secure data handling.
You have hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines, GitHub, and DevOps practices.
You have a solid understanding of coding standards, secure development practices, release processes, quality expectations, and documentation.
You are used to writing clean, scalable, and maintainable code.
You use AI tools daily to improve efficiency and outcomes in software development.
You have experience leading other developers through code reviews and engineering best practices.
Nice to haveExperience with other modern frontend frameworks such as React or Angular.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7678657-1980789". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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