Full-stack Python/Django Developer
Comstream AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Comstream AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Borlänge
, Haninge
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Our customer is developing a SaaS based school administration platform. The platform is used by about one hundred schools already and it's praised for it's modern web and mobile interfaces. They are now looking for a driven Full-stack Python/Django developer to join their growing team.
In this job you are working with modern technologies such as Python/Django, React and AWS. You have good understanding of creating flexible architectures using microservices and you have good knowledge in modern DevOps practices.
We believe that you have the following qualifications:
Solid experience in Python, Django and REST
Experience in JavaScript
Good understanding of microservices based architectures
University level studies in computer science or similar
Good English skills verbally and in writing
Considered as an advantage:
Experience in React
Experience in AWS
Experience in CI/CD
The office is based in central Stockholm and our customer is offering the possibility to work partly from home.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Comstream:
Comstream is a European company group with about 80 employees and 200 customers. Our business idea is to connect talented IT professionals with leading companies. Comstream is operating the jobsite www.jobshark.se. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comstream AB
(org.nr 556945-8911)
Drottninggatan 86 (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7266299