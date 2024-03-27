Full-Stack Engineer
Plejd AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2024-03-27
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Plejd AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Växjö
, Örebro
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
About PlejdPlejd is a fast-growing and innovative Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation.We are passionate about making the electrician's daily life easier by developing products and services that harness new technology in the right way. Today, we are a leading player in lighting automation in Sweden.We are an in-house full-stack company with a great mix of people in production, automation, electronics, mechanics, embedded systems, app development, and cloud/backend development.In addition, we have our own fully-equipped prototype workshop, a complete electronics lab, and our own factory for mass production of electronics - all under one roof. We believe this kind of broad integration provides our colleagues with a better understanding of the entire value chain and creates efficient development cycles.We have a young and creative workplace with a focus on freedom and responsibility in our daily work. We offer a workplace for those who enjoy being constantly challenged and learning new things.About the team
The web team is responsible for our internal software systems used by other departments throughout Plejd. The knowledge within the team is broad as it encompassess many areas such as: frontend, backend, API's, machine-to-machine, third-party integrations, PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases.
The web team is a critical component for the in-house Plejd stack. The team closely collaborates with many other departments at Plejd to help ensure that products are built with the highest quality standards in mind. In short, the web team keeps internal departments running efficiently and our factories productive through the development of internal platforms used throughout the business.
At Plejd both quality and performance are crucial, so we utilize the latest leading technologies and solutions to help us achieve our objectives. It is therefore important that the team is up to date with the latest tech stacks used within the web development field.
You and your skills
Solid programming skills are of course required. To fulfill the role requirements, it is beneficial if you have experience with the following or similar technologies:
NodeJSReactJSNestJSPostgreSQLMongoDBFigma / UXDockerMicroservices with Kubernetes
We believe that you have some working experience with similar technologies before and that you have been part of the industry for at least a couple of years.We are also keen to see examples of UX/Figma/usability projects.
Who you Are
As a person, you are cooperative, humble, and open-minded. You are highly motivated and responsible. You are a quick learner and you work well in teams and communicate with your teammates towards common goals. Furthermore, you are proactive and happy to share your ideas and knowledge. You will use English daily and we, therefore, expect you to be fluent in it.
Come join us if you share our passion for working on cutting-edge technology and want to help enable our vision to make the best smart lighting and home automation system in the industry.
The process forwardIn this recruitment, we use several tests as part of our selection process. We are constantly working to select candidates in an unbiased manner and strive for a prejudice-free recruitment process.The recruitment process is ongoing. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Plejd AB
(org.nr 556790-9477), https://www.plejd.com/ Jobbnummer
8572848