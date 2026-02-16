Full-Stack Engineer - Stockholm based
2026-02-16
At Proposales, we're transforming the way businesses create proposals. By replacing static documents with a new online standard, we're redefining how deals are done-turning proposals into interactive, web-powered experiences. Think of us as building a piece of internet infrastructure for sales.
Read about our mission: https://mission.proposales.com
We're now looking for a talented Full-Stack Engineer to join our Product team. This is your chance to shape the future of a fast-growing startup and build a platform with limitless potential. You'll contribute across the stack and play a key role in everything from ideation to deployment.
Your mission:
Write scalable, maintainable, and testable code with a quality-first mindset
Continuously iterate and optimize for performance and user experience
Embrace new technologies as we push into serverless infrastructure
Help define and grow our engineering culture, Proposales should be your favorite place to work
What we believe in:
We're serverless-first, hosted on Vercel with a monorepo built using Next.js and TypeScript.
We prioritize long-term maintainability over short-term speed while also keeping things simple and test-driven.
Functional programming over OOP. Minimal abstractions. No ORMs.
Modular code with shared logic and UI in internal libraries.
We use AI where it clearly helps - in product and in internal tooling - and we care about reliability, safe handling of data, and keeping automation and human judgment in the right balance.
Some of the technologies you would be working with:
Javascript
React
Node.js
Next.js
TypeScript
PostgreSQL
Vercel
Vercel AI SDK
MCP
A bit about you:
Strong skills in JavaScript and modern frontend/backend frameworks (5 years plus)
Experience with APIs, product development, and full-stack problem-solving
You are great to collaborate with
You believe in code quality through code reviews, pair programming, test-driven development and code reviews are your default
Willingness to learn new technologies and move between different tech stacks, including AI and LLM-based product development.
You value collaboration and clarity over rigid processes
You're curious, adaptable, and eager to learn
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
