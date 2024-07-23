Full-Stack Developer
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions.
IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Are you our new amazing Full-Stack Developer?
Then come and join one of the most exciting teams working with the latest technologies. We are looking for an additional team member to join our mission ensuring the safety for the driver and the vehicle by using the latest technologies. You will be part of our agile team that values collaboration and social interaction.
The Team and our responsibilities
We are a team of 6 competent members working very tight together in an agile environment, collaborating closely with other team members and departments. One of the advantages is that our system is still at the beginning of the life cycle which offers you flexibility, as part of our team you have the freedom to form and build solutions from scratch. Our application is business critical and there is a lot of focus on the quality of the code, useability, security and performance.
We value a positive work environment and prioritize having fun while getting things done!
What You Bring
In order to succeed in this role, you need to have solid proven experience and knowledge of the following:
• C#, .NET Core, ASP.NET, WebAPI, UnitTest
• OAuth
• Git
• GitLab for CI/CD (or similar platform)
• IaC and AWS (or similar platform)
• NoSQL
• Agile software development
• Monitoring/logging/observability strategies
• Distributed & Critical system projects
It is meritorious but not mandatory if you also have experience with
• DDD (domain driven design)
• Integration/Regression Tests
• Hashing Algorithms, Symmetric & Asymmetric keys
You have a degree in IT, Computer Sciences, Engineering, or equivalent experience, and are fluent in English.
You are a team player with a proactive, curious and solution oriented mindset. Furthermore you are service minded, hands-on and like to work in an international set-up.
You are focusing on common goals, have an open mindset, strong curiosity to learn new things, find new ways of solving problems and you know how to organize your own work to meet set targets. You appreciate continuous exchange of knowledge and seek constant improvement.
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply! If you also have a GitHub/Lab, please send us the link. We would love to hear from you!
What We Offer
We offer an inspiring workplace, diverse, with great respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape not only your work but also your future. Your personal and professional development is essential and something we encourage and support.
We are flexible with the workplace, with a hybrid approach, you work from home most of the week and we meet on Tuesdays in the office, as it is today. Of course we are flexible in case we need to meet other days at the office.
What's in it more for you?
• An exciting and challenging international work environment
• The opportunity to develop your technical expertise and further your knowledge
• Colleagues who are eager to share their expertise
• We promote smart working, meaning you can easily combine your working life with your private situation to ensure a healthy work life balance
• A competitive remuneration package
In addition to career and development opportunities and flexibility, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health centre Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
We focus on you as a person, so come as you are. We mean it!
For additional information
In this recruitment Scania cooperates with eData Solutions AB. For questions about the position or the recruitment process, kindly contact Daniel Ruja at daniel@edata.se
.
Time line and process
Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible, but the latest on the August 18th, 2024. A background check might be conducted for this position. Please note that selection and interviews will be handled on an ongoing bases.
Kindly also note that different tests will be conducted, as part of recruitment process: personality test, as well as a code test regarding your competence.
