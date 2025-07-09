Full Stack Engineer
2025-07-09
Build the next generation education platform
Allakando is one of Sweden's largest education companies for private tutoring, courses and digital educational tools. Our mission is to accelerate people's growth - academically as well as personally - and our learning solution is a blend between classic in-person tutoring and online learning tools.
Our product range also contains the largest nanny agency in the country - myNanny - and on top of that we are currently scaling Allakando to France.
We could not be more excited about working at the forefront of tech, education and AI development right now!
Technology
Allakando's technology stack focuses heavily on Next.js and modern web development standards with a strong focus on technology agnosticism. We deploy our services and applications through serverless containers in GCP.
For our front-end we have developed our own design system that is implemented through a library of web components. For building our applications we primarily use Next.js and Node.js.
About the role
In your role, you will work across the entire stack - and have the opportunity to influence all tech decisions as well as how we conduct our dev work. The possibilities to learn, grow and deliver great products are truly endless.
If you feel that you have the process and experience to tackle almost any tech challenge, then this role could be the perfect one for you
The position does not come with leadership responsibility, but it could develop into that in the future, if that's what you want.
Team & Culture
We use agile to coordinate our work and we have a tight collaboration within the whole product team. The atmosphere is easy-going but focused. We think it's important to deliver value, as well as having fun while doing it. We try hard to keep things simple.
We also believe in an innovative environment where everyone's personal development is central. This means having regular hackathons, funds allocated to attend courses and much more.
Our office is situated on the entire second floor of Lund's station building. We offer a hybrid work solution with up to 3 days of remote work per week.
About you
You love what you do. Other than that, we believe that you have:
Extensive professional development experience
Experience with CI/CD and operations
Strong knowledge in:
React, TypeScript or similar web techniques
Relational databases
Automated testing
You believe in:
Comprehensive automated testing (unit, integration, UI)
Prioritizing clear, readable code over short, clever code
Being a team player
It's a plus if you also have:
In-depth and up-to-date knowledge in Next.js
Good knowledge of Webpack and Vitest (or Jest)
Experience with:
Google Cloud Platform
Docker & Docker Compose
Bitbucket Pipelines
Postgres
We help tens of thousands of people every year while at the same time having fun at work. Do you want to join us on our journey? Share your CV today!
If you have a GitHub account then feel free to send that as well. We love hearing about people's passion projects and hope to hear from you soon! Så ansöker du
