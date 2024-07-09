Full Stack developer
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kladia AB i Sundbyberg
Company Description
Kladia is an innovative startup dedicated to making digital interactions effortless for non-tech users. Our platform simplifies website creation through a user-friendly, drag-and-drop interface, allowing individuals and businesses to manage their online presence with ease. From link centralization to media management, Kladia transforms digital engagement by providing all necessary tools in a single, intuitive interface.
Role Description
We are seeking a part-time or full-time, mostly remote Senior Full Stack developer (Technical Co-Founder) to join our team in Stockholm. In this role, you will play a crucial part in developing and maintaining the front-end and the back-end components of the MVP and the platform.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain front-end components of the MVP and the platform.
Develop and maintain back-end components of the MVP and the platform.
Design and implement efficient and scalable server-side solutions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop new features.
Ensure the overall performance and reliability of the platform.
Qualifications
Strong proficiency in MERN Stack development.
Strong proficiency in React.
Extensive experience in back-end development using JavaScript and Node.js.
Expertise with back-end frameworks and technologies such as Express.js.
Proficient in NoSQL database systems like MongoDB.
Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Vultr, or Google Cloud.
Understanding of software development best practices, including version control, testing, and code reviews.
Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and communicate technical ideas effectively.
4+ years of experience in full stack development.
Experience with front-end development and technologies.
Who You Are
You thrive in startup environments and are excited about the prospect of joining an early-stage company. You are solution-oriented this means if we face a problem, you own it and find the best solution to solve it. You are a natural problem solver, and ready to take on multiple responsibilities. Flexibility is crucial, as is the willingness to work overtime when necessary. This role is unpaid until we secure funding in the seed round, so you should be financially self-sufficient in the interim.
What Kladia Can Offer
Become Kladia's Co-Founder!
Become employee number 2!
Exposure to cutting-edge technologies.
Exposure to the latest productivity tools.
A high-tech, modern startup environment focused on simplicity and user experience.
An opportunity to shape the future of website creation for non-tech users.
A significant role in the company with potential for future leadership as CTO.
Company stock as a reward for your contributions as co-founder vesting.
Culture at Kladia
We value creativity, collaboration, and a can-do attitude. At Kladia, we believe that every team member's contribution is vital to our success and the positive impact we aim to make on the world.
Join Us as a Co-Founder
As a Technical Co-Founder, you will not just be another employee-you will be a pivotal part of the leadership team. This is a unique opportunity to have a significant impact on the direction of the company and your career from its earliest stages. You will be instrumental in bringing our vision to life and directly contributing to the success of Kladia. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and are passionate about technology and innovation, we want to hear from you.
Join Kladia and be part of an exciting journey to revolutionize how non-tech users interact with the digital world.
Öppen för alla
