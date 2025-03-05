Fuel Station Attendant
Welcomes and greets members. Provides assistance to members by pumping tanks of vehicles with gasoline or diesel fuel. Ensures working environment safety while providing high member service standards.
Greets members and provides assistance in pumping and filling tanks of vehicles with gasoline or diesel fuel.
Enforces national fire codes and Costco safety policies such as no smoking, ignition turned off, filling storage containers. Responds to alarms appropriately. Use of fire extinguisher as needed.
Monitors cleanliness of station, including dispensers, data shed, islands, pavement, trash.
Performs daily inspections of all equipment. Performs routine maintenance, changing filters and nozzles controls open and closed signs.
Cleans gas spills using neutralising agent and/or absorbing cloth, disposes of materials in secure containers.
Loads pump receipt tape and ribbons.
Upholds security and safety standards.
