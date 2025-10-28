Frontend System Developer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-10-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Axis Communications, the industry leader in network video, is undergoing a business transformation from a hardware-centric approach to a solution- and service-oriented model. Our Information Systems department plays a crucial role in this transition, with a strong focus on security, scalability, and availability.
We are seeking a Frontend System Developer to join our Software Information Services team. The team is responsible for the design and development of integrated web applications used for the distribution of software packages and software information. Your key responsibilities will include the development, maintenance, troubleshooting, and optimization of various Frontend components that are part of the team's solutions. Additionally, you will be part of a cross-functional team aiding in Frontend-related tasks for teams within the same section that work with product information and user login, management, and authentication. We are looking for candidates with a strong technical background in Frontend Development. Our solutions are critical to the company, enabling the distribution of software used in our products and supporting numerous employees in their daily tasks. Be part of a collaborative environment where your contributions will have a significant impact on the company's operations.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a dynamic team consisting of backend and frontend system developers, test engineers, and IT product owners. Our team is known for its strong spirit, open work environment, and significant impact on the company's success. We value social activities such as daily breakfasts, common lunches, table tennis, online gaming, and after-work gatherings.
What you'll do here as Frontend System Developer?
As a Frontend System Developer, you will be instrumental in delivering professional system solutions with a focus on long-term architecture and security. You will collaborate closely with the team on requirements, design, development, threat modeling, code reviews, testing, release planning and support. Additionally, you will participate in lunch & learn sessions and innovation days.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for a driven and respectful individual who aligns with our open company culture. You should have a technical background and experience in frontend web development, with a keen interest in learning new areas and sharing your ideas.
Preferred Skills
* React
* JavaScript
* TypeScript
* Redux
* Docker
* GIT
* NodeJS and NPM
* General knowledge of REST API development
Additional Experience (Not Required)
* DevOps
* CI/CD
* AngularJS
* Nginx
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, please contact recruiting manager Hector Atala at +46 46 272 18 00. We will review all applications continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122618". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9578000