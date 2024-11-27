Frontend Engineer, iOS
Role Description
As a Frontend Engineer focusing on iOS at Amuse, you will build the client that hundreds of thousands of artists interact with and rely on to power their music careers. You'll joinan ambitious and friendly full-stack team building and maintaining the core of our artist services. Your mission will involve building smooth, responsive, and high-performance experiences that enable artists to effortlessly manage their music, track their progress, and access the essential tools needed to succeed in their careers.We are looking for someone withstrong iOS development skills, a proactive approach to problem-solving, and a genuine excitement for crafting out-of-the-ordinary user experiences. We believe you could be the perfect fit if you enjoy exploring new ways of doing things and thrives both independently and in a team. In addition, you are technically proficient and love music as much as we do!
Responsibilities: Build, develop, and launch new features in the Amuse app.
Collaborate with the frontend team to take ownership of and maintain the client application.
Implement and maintain an internal multi-platform SDK written in Kotlin Multiplatform to share logic code between the user-facing frontend applications.
Help design and deliver an excellent user experience.
Learn, maintain and improve current codebase.
Technically contribute to the design of our infrastructure.
Write and review high-quality code and technical documentation.
Experience andskills you possess: Proven experience as a Frontend Engineer with a focus on IOS development.
Experienced in releasing and maintaining iOS apps through the Apple app store.
Experience in Swift and SwiftUI.
Passionate about developing code for other frontend platforms and good understanding of REST, mobile patterns and mobile recommendations.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
A problem-solving mindset with aninterest in the independent music industry.
Practical Information Scope: Full-time and permanent.
Team: Tech & Product.
Reports to: Frontend Lead.
Location: Stockholm/Hybrid.
If this opportunity excites you, we encourage you to apply. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis to ensure we find the right fit. We welcome applications from candidates who may not meet every single requirement but possess relevant skills and potential.
