Frontend Engineer

About Mitigram
Mitigram is the leading digital platform for global trade financing. We're on a mission to build the most comprehensive trade finance network in the world-one that uses data to unlock insights and accelerate the digitalization of global trade.
As part of our growing, collaborative, and forward-thinking team, you'll have a unique opportunity to make an impact on a product that supports some of the world's largest financial institutions and corporations. Join us and help shape the future of Trade Finance.
About the Role
We're looking for a talented and curious Front-End Engineer to join our product development team. You'll work on crafting intuitive, high-quality user interfaces that empower users to manage complex trade finance transactions with ease.
This is a hands-on engineering role where you'll collaborate with Back-End, Product, and Design teams to continuously deliver value to our users. You'll be part of an autonomous, cross-functional team focused on building impactful solutions and continuously improving how we work.
What You'll Do
Build and maintain responsive, performant web applications using Angular, JavaScript, and CSS/SASS.
Collaborate with Product and Design to implement user-centric features that are both functional and visually engaging.
Ensure quality across browsers and devices, with attention to accessibility, usability, and performance.
Integrate front-end components with APIs and participate in version-controlled workflows via Git.
Contribute to code reviews, testing, and documentation to support maintainable, scalable code.
Work in a modern Agile environment, participating in sprints, team ceremonies, and continuous improvement.
Engage with metrics and feedback to inform product and technical decisions.
What We're Looking For
5+ years of professional experience in front-end development.
Strong knowledge of Angular, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS/SASS.
Experience with API integrations and working in cross-functional product teams.
Familiarity with Agile workflows, Git-based collaboration, and front-end testing practices.
A proactive, team-oriented mindset and a passion for building clean, efficient UIs.
Bonus: Interest in working in a "you build it, you run it" environment, where engineers take ownership of features from development to production.
As a Mitizen
You'll work on cutting-edge projects in Trade Finance with tangible real-world impact.
You'll be part of a collaborative and innovative culture where learning and experimentation are encouraged.
You'll have access to a learning budget, health insurance, and strong work-life balance policies.
You'll grow alongside a fast-paced company where your contributions truly matter.
What Happens Next?
If this sounds like your kind of challenge, we'd love to hear from you. Apply today-applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Even if you're not sure you meet every requirement, we encourage you to apply. We value curiosity, collaboration, and a willingness to grow.
Reference and Background Checks
As part of the recruitment process, we will ask final candidates for references and conduct an ID-check.
