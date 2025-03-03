Frontend Engineer
2025-03-03
Do you want to challenge the status quo and be a part of the disruptive innovation that's changing the traditional banking services?
Do you want to work in an entrepreneurial environment yet have all the perks from being a part of an international media company?
If yes, then take the opportunity to join the FinTech superstar Lendo. Lendo has already established a strong position in the Nordics. The newly acquired PSD2 licence creates opportunities in open banking, enabling us to further develop our value proposition and drive scalability in more markets.
What you tell your friends you do
I am a developer at Lendo, where I'm enhancing proven products and establishing new ones within the loan comparison, account services and payment areas.
What you will really be doing
- Use a modern technology stack such as React, Javascript, Kubernetes, Docker, RabbitMQ, PostgreSQL...etc.
- Create exciting new products and features
- Build, lead, design and optimize components to make them reusable for Lendo in multiple countries
- Build software that is used daily by a great number of user
- Take ownership of our projects and products!
- Collaborate closely with colleagues and the business to increase value for our users
- Prioritize work with the team and its Product Owner.
- Write tests at different levels to ensure quality and that your code really does what you want
- Identify and keep track of metrics that tell you how your software is performing
- Be creative and brainstorm ideas for ways we can further streamline our development
- Bring your own unique skill set to the table
- You'll become part of an international, agile, multidisciplinary team that loves to discuss and solve problems in the group.
- You'll experiment, test, try, fail and learn all the time
We offer
- A place for everyone - You are welcome at Lendo for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our product is for everyone, and so is our workplace!
- Room for you to do things your way
- We like to inspire your passion by organizing hackathons and other knowledge-sharing event
- A wellness program, if you want to do yoga, meditation, running and other activities with colleagues and coaches
- 4 000 SEK health promotion allowance
- 30 days of paid leave
- Super central location in Stockholm with a awesome rooftop- Please note that this position is based in Stockholm and offers a hybrid workplace setup. The required office days are Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
- And yes, we also have the industry standard perks such as ping pong tables, team activities, and fun parties!
- You're curious and can find ways to show us
- Good knowledge of JavaScript, React, HTML and CSS
- Experience with REST API, CMS and integrations towards third party solutions
- Code reviews, unit tests are natural parts of your daily work
- Familiar with tools like: GitHub Actions, Docker, Kubernetes, Git, Yarn
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
