Frontend Engineer
Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-04
At Lendo, we're driven by a clear mission: to empower people to make smarter financial decisions.
We're a results-oriented, value-driven organisation built on transparency, simplicity and impact. Join us as we build innovative products that make everyday finances easier and more accessible for everyone. Be part of a team where ideas matter, growth is encouraged and every line of code helps people take control of their finances with confidence. As a Frontend Engineer at Lendo, you'll become part of an international, agile, multidisciplinary team that loves to discuss and solve problems. Furthermore, you will enhancing proven products and establishing new ones within the loan comparison, account services and payment areas.
What you'll do
- Use a modern technology stack such as React, Javascript, Kubernetes, Docker, RabbitMQ, PostgreSQL...etc.
- Create exciting new products and features
- Build, lead, design and optimize components to make them reusable for Lendo in multiple countries
- Build software that is used daily by a great number of user
- Collaborate closely with colleagues and the business to increase value for our users
- Write tests at different levels to ensure quality and that your code really does what you want
- Identify and keep track of metrics that tell you how your software is performing
- Be creative and brainstorm ideas for ways we can further streamline our development
- Prioritize work with the team and its Product Owner.
- You'll experiment, test, try, fail and learn all the time
- At least 3+ years of experience working with React or similar technology
- Strong knowledge of JavaScript, React, HTML, and CSS
-
Hands-on experience working with REST APIs, CMS platforms and third-party integrations
-
You see code reviews and unit testing as natural parts of delivering high-quality software
-
Familiarity with tools such as GitHub Actions, Docker, Kubernetes, Git and Yarn
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Vend family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
