Frontend Developer to an IoT company
2024-06-15
Join a leading Swedish IoT company with over 20 years of delivering top-notch solutions globally. We're looking for a talented Frontend Developer to join our clients TV Product Management Team. If you're ready for a new challenge, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is strengthening their TV Product Management Team with a skilled Frontend Developer. You'll work with a dynamic team of developers, architects, and QA professionals to develop and maintain streaming applications.
Details:
• Start Date: August 12
• End Date: December 31 (potential extension to 2025)
Responsibilities:
• Develop features using React and React Native, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
• Implement features based on UX wireframes, Figma designs, and specifications.
• Conduct bug fixes and general maintenance.
• Use tools like Jira, Confluence, and GitHub.
• Work independently on tasks from the Product Owner/Agile Team Lead.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Required skills:
• Proactive: Identify problem areas in code and user experience and suggest improvements.
• Team Player: Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
• React & React Native: Strong knowledge and experience.
• Version Control: Proficient in GIT and GitHub.
• Android Studio: Experience with managing source code.
• REST APIs: Skilled in fetching and updating data using third-party REST APIs.
• Language Proficiency: High proficiency in spoken and written English.
Preferred skills:
• TV & Media: Experience with TV and media applications.
• Modern Web Technologies: Knowledge of modern JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
• Legacy Code: Ability to read and understand legacy code.
• Web App Development: Experience developing web apps on Samsung Tizen and/or LG webOS.
• iOS and tvOS: Familiarity with Xcode iOS and tvOS simulators.
• Animations: Experience with CSS/JS animations and transitions.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Responsible
• Trustworthy
• Intellectually Curious
• Goal-Oriented
