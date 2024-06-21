Frontend Developer (React & React Native)
Before Humly, Kristoffer (CPO) and Gustav (CEO) were college students and substitute teachers, dealing with the same problems many face with agencies: the last-minute work calls, the calls that don't come, the lack of power or say in your career, and so much more. So they built a home where educators are as important as the job itself. They built Humly, so educators globally can have the power to choose when, where, and how much they work - simply and easily, without hassle. With 23k+teachers across 7.5k+ schools/nurseries and growing, it's fair to say that Humly has turned into growth adventure.
About the RoleAs a Frontend Developer at Humly, you will have full ownership of the projects you are a part of. You will belong to a cross-functional team, where you will have a genuine impact on the team's decisions. Meaning that when there will be a challenge or an obstacle, you will be able to overcome it together with colleagues that have your back.Sounds about right to you? Then check out the details below.
Responsibilities Develop and maintain our React and/or React nativebased frontends.
Design and implement features from inception to production.
Working closely with UX to improve end user experience.
Our tech stack (reasonable) microservice architecture
Frontend: React, Typescript, Material-UI, Remix, GraphQL
Backend: Nest.js, Remix, Ruby on Rails, GraphQL, Postgres
Infrastructure: Kubernetes, UpCloud, RabbitMQ, OpenSearch, Prometheus, Jaeger
CI/CD based on GitOps operational framework
Qualifications BA or MS degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field.
2+ years of professional experience in FE development with React and TS.
Confident in most of the concepts listed here: https://roadmap.sh/frontend https://roadmap.sh/typescript https://roadmap.sh/react
Fluent in English.
Located in or around Gothenburg (or willing to relocate)
Exciting things about Humly's product team No sprints, but shaping and cycles: https://basecamp.com/shapeup
Business-focused and data-driven approach to development
Lots of influence in a small and flexible team
Hybrid office model - flexibility with responsibility, ~3 days at the office
International and diverse team
Real impact on quality education - a UN Sustainable Development Goal
How we hire
We evaluate candidates continuously, don't wait - send us your application today!
Intro call- A first casual 30 minute conversation with our CTO about Humly's short and long-term goals and how those might be related to your personal career goals. This is a good time to discuss deal breakers and concerns you might have upfront.
Technical interview - A 1-hour deep-dive into the craft of software development with a couple of our engineers. We let you describe how you engage with problem solving and you can share your opinions about technical debt, project management, and favourite tech stacks. This is also an opportunity to learn more about what our team enjoys about working at Humly, and ask the hard questions.
CultureInterview- A 1-hour talk with our CTO and one of our founders into your previous experiences and learnings. Share with us your successes and failures and all the permutations in between. The goal is to get to know how what you've done before has shaped your perspective about the who/what/why/where/when of what you want to do next.
Humly is a digital marketplace matching supply teachers and schools. 70 million teachers are needed globally to reach the 2030 UN sustainable development goals, and Humly is set to solve a piece of that puzzle.Humly has financially strong and active owners in Viking Ventures and Alfvén & Didrikson, and have raised 17 MEUR. We are in a scale-up phase in the UK and have high ambitions. The UK market alone is a 2 billion EUR, and Humly has a first mover advantage.Humly has 80 employees working at our offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and at several sites in the UK. The marketplace has over 5,000 active educators and over 5,000 active schools that each year helps save more than 1,000,000 hours of education. Ersättning
