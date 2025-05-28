Frontend developer
Icomera AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Icomera AB i Göteborg
Icomera is a leading global innovator in connectivity solutions within the transportation sector. We are at the forefront of transforming public transport, making it smarter, safer, greener, and more connected than ever before. At Icomera you work with products used by many users around the world, including passengers on some of the world's largest train and bus operators.
Are you looking for a new challenge as a frontend developer? Our ISS team is expanding!
About the Role:
As a Frontend Developer at Icomera you will be a part of a team that develops software for modern and advanced systems and web platforms, processing large amounts of data. The Integrated Software Solutions team focuses on developing the market leading platform for tracking and visualization of user data, giving valuable insight to customers all around the world. The product that you would be mainly working on is an innovative system for big data, and key to long-term company success.
The ISS team is a diverse group of people with the aim to develop a best-in-class experience for our customers. You would be joining a diverse and international group of professionals that currently are expanding - hop on the train and join in the fun!
Key responsibilities:
• Write high-quality code with focus on performance and maintainability for modern web applicartions.
• Communicate with and support team members and other stakeholders within the business.
• Follow established development processes and related standards.
• Contribute to a positive working environment and help optimise performance of the team.
Requirements:
• B.sc / M.sc degree in computer science or equivalent, alternatively an applicable YH-education or similar
• Minimum 3 years of experience in frontend development using for example Javascript and React.
• Experience in working with Figma
• Experience with frontend testing tools is considered meritorious
• Fluent in writing and speaking English
• Being able to speak Swedish is considered meritorious
Who You Are:
To thrive in this role, you love working with people and you enjoy working in a constantly evolving international company. Collaborating with others comes naturally to you, and you enjoy working with different stakeholders in cross functional projects. Your code is going to be used by several of the worlds largest train operator companies - having a customer centric approach to your work is on the top of your agenda.
Our Offer:
• The opportunity to work with cutting edge technology in a market leader where we design and build everything in-house-from hardware to software
• Health is important - we offer a comprehensive health benefit package to all employees
• Flexible work arrangements - work from our modern office space five minutes from Gothenburg Central station, or work from home for up to two days a week
• Electrical bike lease agreement via net salary deduction
• ITP Pension and collective bargaining agreement
• A social work environment - board game nights, after works, seasonal parties... The list goes on!
Ready to be part of something exciting and make a real difference in the connected future of transport? We'd love to hear from you!
The process:
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment.
For some position we might perform a more extensive background check. We carry out a reference check for all positions.
Icomera is an employer with a collective agreement with TechSverige. If you have questions to our local union representatives, you may contact them at unionen@icomera.com
or saco@icomera.com
.
About Icomera:
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
for further information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icomera AB
(org.nr 556572-2864)
Odinsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9363945