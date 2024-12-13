Frontend Developer - Luleå
2024-12-13
Frontend Developer
Proven experience in Angular frontend development or expertise in other modern web frameworks (e.g., React, Vue.js, Svelte), with a focus on building responsive, high-quality applications.
Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Experience collaborating with product managers and development teams to align technical execution with business and user goals.
Solid understanding of usability and UX design principles, ensuring intuitive and user-friendly application interfaces.
Strong communication and teamwork skills, enabling effective collaboration in dynamic, cross-functional teams.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to propose creative solutions and conduct experiments.
Preferred Skills (Not Required):
Familiarity with creating functional sketches and graphics, and experience with design tools such as Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, InVision, or Canva.
Experience in backend development, with expertise in Java and/or Golang.
Unity experience or willing to learn Unity. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12
