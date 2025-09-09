Frontend BI developer
Aimo Park Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aimo Park Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
By continuing to think innovatively and always putting people's needs first, we believe we can make a real difference. As the leading mobility partner in the Nordic region, we are constantly developing new solutions that make everyday life simpler and more sustainable. We are Aimo.
About the jobAs a frontend BI Developer at Aimo youll be responsible for ETL/ELT development, focusing on data flows and ensure that the right data ends up in the right place. Youll have overall responsibility for how our data flows and how and where it is consumed.
You are going to collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data needs and provide relevant insights, applying industry best practices and design patterns to create a scalable and secure solution that has superior technical performance. The product should meet all business requirements and adheres to architectural models and guidelines.
About you Create and implement data quality controls to ensure data is accurate and complete.
Capture, evaluate and define new improvements and initiatives.
Collaboration with the rest of the BI team, capturing requests and requirements.
Market awareness, identify new trends and key opportunities for innovation.
Responsible for IT cost control of the dedicated solution.
This role is a great opportunity for you who have previous experience working as a ETL Developer. We are looking for someone who has experience from BI/Analytics where you have gained experience in application management and how to analyze complex problems and find a solution with the team. You also have the ability to gather and structure requirements.
To be successful in this role we think that you have:
Experience with agile working methods.
Experience with information and data modeling.
Experience with SQL, Snowflake, Matillion, QlikSense or similar tools
Experience from development of complex technical ecosystems.
Experience in handling complex flows, dependencies and factors.
Fluent English.
About us
With more than 50 years of experience in parking services and pioneering knowledge in car sharing, we are shaping the future of mobility. We are building comprehensive charging infrastructure for electric cars, creating efficient mobility hubs, launching new digital services, and continuously expanding our fleet of electric vehicles.
Our goal is clear: to make life easier for our customers while promoting sustainable mobility. To achieve this, we have created an ecosystem of smart and sustainable solutions - covering everything from parking and car sharing to charging and environmentally friendly mobility hubs.
Part of the Sumitomo Group Aimo is owned by Sumitomo Corporation - a global investment company and member of the Sumitomo Group. With extensive experience in long-term investments and successful business partnerships, Sumitomo is ranked in the Fortune Global 500. Their ambition is to continuously create new value and contribute positively to society - a vision we share and bring to life every day. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aimo Park Sweden AB
(org.nr 556553-5548), https://www.aimo.se Arbetsplats
Aimo Jobbnummer
9498834