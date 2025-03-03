Front-End Technical Lead
2025-03-03
We are seeking a Front-End Technical Lead to lead the development of innovative and engaging iGaming experiences and development tools. With expertise in modern JavaScript technologies like React, Redux, and Pixi.js, you will play a pivotal role in delivering high-performing, scalable, and maintainable web applications that delight players worldwide.
Reporting to the Chief Solutions Officer, you'll guide your team through the full development lifecycle-leading frontend architecture, ensuring best practices, and fostering a collaborative environment. As a mentor and hands-on leader, you'll help your team achieve technical excellence while staying at the forefront of iGaming and casino innovation.
Key Responsibilities:
Together with our top game studios and key stakeholders drive the vision and deliver on the roadmap for our front-end frameworks.
Lead and mentor a team of highly skilled frontend and QA engineers, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and technical growth.
Architect and implement scalable and maintainable frontend solutions using React, Redux, and Pixi.js.
Collaborate closely with game designers, product managers, and backend engineers
Optimize the performance of web applications to handle high traffic and ensure a seamless user experience.
Conduct and oversee code reviews, ensuring modular, clean, and efficient code
Stay current with iGaming trends and frontend technologies, driving innovation and improvement within the team.
Support the evaluation and integration of new tools and technologies to enhance development workflows.
Requirements:
Experience:
Extensive hands-on experience in frontend development
Proven track record of leading and mentoring frontend teams in fast-paced environments.
Technical Skills:
Expertise in JavaScript (ES6+), React, Redux, and Pixi.js.
Strong proficiency in SCSS/LESS, CSS pre-processors, and frontend optimization techniques.
Familiarity with frontend testing frameworks like Jest, Mocha, or Cypress.
Experience with build tools such as Webpack and setting up CI/CD pipelines.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience developing interactive gaming platforms or handling real-time gaming features.
Familiarity with micro-frontend architectures and modular design.
Understanding of DevOps practices, including containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) and cloud platforms.
Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Knowledge of RESTful APIs, GraphQL, and integrations specific to iGaming platforms.
Passion for player experience and mentoring team members to achieve their best.
Why Join Us?
This is your chance to work on cutting-edge projects that will reach players around the world.
Collaborate with a talented, passionate team in a fast-moving, innovation-driven industry.
Enjoy opportunities for professional growth and leadership development.
Leverage the latest tools and technologies to create amazing entertainment products!
About Relax Gaming
Back in 2010, we kicked off our journey with a simple mission - to create outstanding games for the modern iGaming world. Fast forward to today, and we've grown to be one of the leading suppliers in the game, boasting an aggregation arm like no other. Despite our exponential growth, we've succeeded in staying true to our core values throughout the years, these are to be: Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful. We live and breathe this ethos across our offices across the globe, namely in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Man. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here.
Life at Relax
This role is placed in Stockholm, Malmö, or Estonia.
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company; however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
