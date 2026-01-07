Front-end Developer
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
What you will do
As a Front-end Developer at Telenor, you will play a key role in building and enhancing our consumer-facing products. You'll work across the frontend and backend to deliver seamless solutions, collaborating with other cross-functional teams to support our sales channels. Beyond development, you'll take ownership of deployment and operations with a strong DevOps mindset-ensuring our applications are accessible, high-performing, and built to the highest quality standards.
Key Responsibilities
• Build reusable code and libraries with high quality
• Performance optimization and accessibility compliance
Who you are
You are an experienced software developer with a deep understanding of custom-built applications and strong expertise in Front-end, headless CMS. Preferably also with experience in .Net and Cloud native solutions.
Behaviors
You are proactive and take ownership of your work, always looking for ways to improve solutions and optimize performance. You lead by example, ensuring best practices and high standards across the team. You follow through on commitments, fostering reliability and trust. Above all, you act with integrity and respect, creating a culture of collaboration and transparency.
Skills
• Deep expertise in Front-end, preferable Vue.js and Vue 3.
• Hands-on experience with CMS
• Understanding of RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, and event-driven systems
• Experience with cloud platforms (preferably AWS) and DevOps practices and tooling. Proficiency in database design (SQL and NoSQL), caching strategies, and performance tuning
• Strong security mindset, with knowledge of authentication, authorization, and data protection best practices
Soft Skills
• Critical thinker and problem solver, able to navigate trade-offs between short-term deliverables and long-term system health
• Strong communication skills, capable of explaining complex problems to developers, architects, and business stakeholders
• Self-motivated and adaptable, embracing change and fostering continuous learning within the team
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a collaborative and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, where your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We also support you through every stage of life with our benefits package.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Experience Telenor through the eyes of one of our team members - authentic and inspiring. https://player.gobistories.com/8vue8
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
Good to know
