Front End Engineer Process
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2024-10-28
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Front End Engineer Mechanical and Process
An Overview of Your Day
You and your colleague from bid management have received a request for a proposal from a customer who wants to build a complex power plant. By contributing your technical expertise, you work together to understand the customer's needs and find technical solutions to deliver a product that meets expectations and is competitive, while ensuring we can keep our promises. After you and your colleagues have worked through the request, it ultimately results in a proposal that is beneficial for both the customer and us.
To ensure you stay updated with the latest design and technology, you also support the delivery team in ongoing projects.
How You Make a Difference
Our customers often have deep technical knowledge combined with extensive gas turbine experience. You understand their needs on one hand, but also know what we are capable of and how we can meet expectations, both technically and economically. By having clear and well-founded solutions already at the proposal stage, you provide the delivery projects with the conditions for successful project execution. In your role, you become the natural link between technical sales, delivery, and development.
You:
* Know what we can and cannot do, and if you don't know, you find out.
* Read and comment on the customer's specifications and make a judgment on whether to follow them, make an exception, or perhaps propose an alternative solution.
* Conduct conceptual design work and estimate costs for non-standard solutions.
* Participate in technical clearance meetings with customers from around the world.
* Participate in the early phase of the order project and transfer knowledge from the proposal phase to the team.
* Understand the gas turbine's auxiliary systems such as fuel and lube oil or piping, acoustics and structures.
* Create a plan for how equipment, such as pumps, can be mounted, dismounted, and handled by the customer, often referred to as 'Material Handling'.
* Provide feedback to the development departments on requested solutions to better meet customer requirements.
You do this together with an inspiring team of engineers.
What You Bring
* Engineering degree, either a Master's, Bachelor's, or equivalent through experience.
* Knowledge and experience in the design of mechanical structures or systems in, for example, gas turbine power plants.
* Good collaboration skills: we want to be a team that learns from each other and simply has fun at work.
* Ability to drive and lead yourself.
About the Team
We are a team of Front End Engineers to better support the sales of complex projects. The team consists of individuals with various technical expertise and work closely with both bid management and delivery.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our foc... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "265534". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8982098