French-Speaking Technical Engineer
2024-08-19
As the company continues to grow, we are looking to expand our team of technical project leaders. We are seeking someone who has a genuine passion for technology and excel in leading their own projects.
What we offer
You get the opportunity to work in a challenging and rewarding role within an inspiring environment that fosters creativity and innovation. Our modern and spacious office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad. At Firefly employee satisfaction is a top priority, and we provide excellent development opportunities and attractive benefits. As a project engineer you will have various development paths based on your specific interests. Our global market presence opens up international career opportunities within the company.
About the position
As a project engineer you will lead and manage multiple customer projects, ranging from global industrial companies to small-scale enterprises. Your role involves close collaboration with both customers and various internal departments. For some projects you will visit customers to gain a deeper understanding of their process, resulting in approximately 30-40 travel days per year.
You are responsible for all system documentation, ensuring seamless project management from initial order placement to the final installation and commissioning of systems at the customer's site. In some projects you collaborate with our sales team even prior to order confirmation. Your responsibilities include generating customer-specific documentation using CAD for both electronic and mechanical drawings, integrating our products into the protective system, and configurating them accordingly. Your role also includes continuous communication with installers and project teams at the client's site throughout the duration of specific projects.
Qualifications
For this position we are looking for someone who is skilled at problem-solving, committed to their work, and isn't afraid to put in extra effort when needed. You are known for your attention to details, strong communication skills and a sense of responsibility. While you are comfortable both leading independent projects and contributing to team efforts, you excel in collaborations. Your awareness of quality and proficiency in structured environments are evident strengths.
We prefer that you:
- Have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering
- Have managed major projects
- Have experience working with AutoCAD or SolidWorks
- Are fluent in French and English; proficiency in other language is a plus
We prefer candidates with 2-10 years of experience in manufacturing or construction industries. In this recruitment process we will prioritize your personal qualities and your interest in the position.
Position overview
Employment type: Full-time, permanent position.
Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad.
Start date: Immediate, or according to mutual agreement.
Your application
We are continuously reviewing applications, and the position may be assigned before the application period concludes. Don't hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly remind you that we do not accept applications through email; all applications must be submitted through the application form. For any inquiries about the position, please contact Charlotte Åvall (HR) at charlotte.avall@firefly.se
or Christophe Pialot (Division Manager) at christophe.pialot@firefly.se
.
We are passionate about safety innovation and we're constantly striving to reach the optimal fire preventive and protective solution for each individual customer.
Join us and be part of a market leading organization in expansion and help us reach the next level of proactive fire prevention for the process industry!
We are a Swedish company that develops, manufactures and sells high-tech systems, that prevent fires and dust explosions in the process industry. We have several patents thanks to our fantastic teams. Firefly is located in Stockholm and we are 80 people with international backgrounds sharing a spacious new office in Hammarby Sjöstad. We are also represented worldwide and sales are made both directly to customers and through distributors in over 70 countries. Firefly is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm First North.
Firefly has two business areas: Industrial applications and Infra systems. Industrial applications include customized fire prevention and fire protection systems, which monitor industrial processes in areas such as woodworking, tissue, food, bioenergy, and recycling. The business area of Infra systems includes early fire detection in subway-, train-, road or cable tunnel systems by means of multiple-gas detection.
