Founding Engineer
VXA AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VXA AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're seeking exceptional Fullstack Founding Engineers to help build the future of AI and marketing. You will work across our entire stack to build features that will empower the next generation of marketers and builders.
Why VXA
VXA is building the AI-native marketing workspace. The new infrastructure for how creative work gets done.
We help brands automate content creation, performance insights, and campaign execution through our intelligent, on-brand AI systems.
From fast-growing startups to global names, teams already use VXA to create campaigns that perform, in minutes instead of days. Traction is strong, the roadmap is ambitious, and we're just getting started.
We're a small, senior team backed by some of the best investors in the Nordics, operating from a beautiful office in Östermalm, Stockholm.
The Role
As a Founding Engineer, you'll shape both our product and the company itself.
You'll work directly with the founder, own critical systems, and help define the technical foundation for a product that will scale globally.
What You'll Do
Build core product features end-to-end using Next.js, Supabase, and Vercel
Integrate multi-model AI workflows via Mastra, OpenAI, and Anthropic
Collaborate tightly with design and product to ship beautiful, high-impact experiences
Shape architecture, tooling, and infrastructure as we scale
Help set the tone for engineering culture, velocity, and product quality
What We're Looking For
Strong frontend skills (Next.js / TypeScript) and comfort working full-stack
Curiosity and hands-on experience with AI integrations (LLMs, agents, frameworks)
Product-minded builder who values clarity, speed, and clean UX
Low-ego collaborator with strong judgment and bias for action
Based in or aligned with CET hours
Our Stack
Frontend: Next.js, TypeScript
Backend: Supabase
Cloud: Vercel, Supabase
AI: Mastra, OpenAI, Anthropic, other LLM providers
Tooling: GitHub, internal agent workflows
Compensation
Competitive market salary + stock options.
Why This Role Matters
VXA is early, well-funded, and moving fast.
You'll join a small, founder-led team where your decisions directly shape the product, the company, and the market we're defining. We value execution, taste, and precision over process. You'll have real ownership, and meaningful equity, in a company backed by top Nordic investors and trusted by leading brands.
How to Apply
Send us a short note or something you've built that reflects how you think.
We'll move quickly. If you want to help build the operating system every brand will use. Join us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-25
E-post: einar@vxalabs.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare VXA AB
(org.nr 559454-1855) Arbetsplats
Kontor Jobbnummer
9574521