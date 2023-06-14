Försäljningsassistent
Atiaza ab
2023-06-14
ATIAZA AB is a company working in the field of ethnic food products for the last 15 years. We are one of the leading importers of specialty food items from the Indian Sub Continent.
We are looking for two young, energetic, motivated, and customer-oriented sales representative who will help the company acquire new customers and increase the sales volume to our existing customers.
As an applicant you must be confident, outspoken and willing to meet and interact with new customers, have good spoken English skills and have basic knowledge of Indian/Pakistani food products.
Knowledge of English,Urdu and Hindi language will be an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
