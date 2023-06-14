Försäljningsassistent

Atiaza ab Lager / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö
2023-06-14


Malmö
Visa alla jobb hos Atiaza ab Lager i Malmö

ATIAZA AB is a company working in the field of ethnic food products for the last 15 years. We are one of the leading importers of specialty food items from the Indian Sub Continent.
We are looking for two young, energetic, motivated, and customer-oriented sales representative who will help the company acquire new customers and increase the sales volume to our existing customers.
As an applicant you must be confident, outspoken and willing to meet and interact with new customers, have good spoken English skills and have basic knowledge of Indian/Pakistani food products.
Knowledge of English,Urdu and Hindi language will be an advantage.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
E-post: info@atiaza.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Atiaza AB (org.nr 556735-6984)

Arbetsplats
Atiaza ab Lager

Jobbnummer
7882882

