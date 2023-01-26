Formulation Chemist, Colour Technologies
Oriflame Cosmetics AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemistjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oriflame Cosmetics AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Katrineholm
, Skara
, Härnösand
eller i hela Sverige
Formulation Chemist, Colour Technologies
We are Oriflame
Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty - Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through more than 2 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners.
We are a community of people, passionate about beauty and fulfilling dreams. Enabling people around the world to fulfil their dreams is our mission and purpose. We do it by offering a comprehensive range of skincare, make-up, personal and hair care, fragrance, accessories and nutritional products. All ingredients undergo eco-ethical screening to ensure sustainable sourcing and safety while we strive to have minimal impact on the environment. We give people a unique opportunity to build their own business through selling our products and helping others to build their business too.
Purpose of the role
• To develop and deliver cost-effective and robust formulations that fulfil Oriflame's Colour brand ambitions in line with required launch dates.
• To gather, interpret and apply relevant technical insights relating to raw materials and industry trends.
• To support the growth of expertise in Colour formulation science to deliver the Colour Category strategy.
What will you do?
Work with Colour formulation team to ensure delivery of robust, cost-effective colour formulations to fit quality, performance and launch expectations of the key Oriflame colour brands.
Manage project milestones, identify risks and implement contingency plans across all functions as appropriate from concept until delivery.
Keep up to date and share the latest technology trends, insights and regulatory factors influencing future product development.
Gain greater understanding of test methods, processing conditions and apply learning to enhance formulation behaviour, product performance and success in development
Carry out formulation stability and compatibility testing on developed formulations.
To work cross functionally with Marketing, Claims Communication, Product testing, Packaging, Process, Safety and other NPD teams to guarantee smooth NPD delivery.
Continually build expertise and be a source of technical and professional expertise within the Colour formulation delivery team.
Manufacture and analyse both bench and pilot plant batches to generate scale up knowledge.
Research and build colour formulation technology base library as aligned to Innovation program & Category Strategy.
Does this describe you?
• Proven track record of developing colour formulations from first principles across face, lip & eye segments.
• Excellent project management skills and target focused
• Good communication skills and experience in tailoring communications to meet the needs of a variety of different stakeholders.
• Experience in reporting results
• Excellent Raw Material Chemistry knowledge
Your background and your qualifications
• Degree qualification in a scientific discipline
• Minimum 2 years' experience in cosmetic formulation and in particular colour products
• Thorough technical knowledge of relevant technologies.
• Good knowledge of cosmetic ingredients and their usage within colour products
• Evidence of working with marketing teams to turn product concepts into stable effective products to meet consumer needs
• Professional written and verbal communication skills in English
What do we offer?
With us you get the opportunity to work in an international and diverse environment with top level creatives, brand strategists, procurement and packaging professionals and innovative scientists, just to name a few. And we are all found at our headquarters in the heart of Stockholm city.
Does this match your profile and expectations?
Then don't hesitate and apply now (in English). Or spread the word to people who might be the right match. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-25
E-post: debora.kolomiets@oriflame.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oriflame Cosmetics AB
(org.nr 556026-3070)
Fleminggatan 14 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
7383971