Footwear Technologist H&M Kids
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Teknikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla teknikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
At H&M Kidswear, we are passionate about creating products that kids love to wear—and we're now looking for a Footwear Technologist to join our team, working at the heart of where our products come to life.
We are looking for a driven and experienced Footwear Technologist with strong component and product development knowledge, who loves kids' fashion and wants to develop and secure the best quality and fit for our customers.
Join us in becoming the leading kids destination, welcoming every child and parent.
Job Description
As a Footwear Technologist for H&M Kids, you develop and improve kids' footwear with a focus on fit, quality and safety. You work closely with Designers, Product Developers, the Production team, and Suppliers to develop and secure the best fit and quality for our customers.
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
In terms of professional skills and responsibilities, you will:
Lead fit work: follow fitting standards, solve fit issues, and document clear fit comments
Use strong knowledge of footwear construction and manufacturing processes
Travel to suppliers (Far East) to support development, fitting, and production decisions
Build strong relationships with suppliers, factories, and the production office
Manage lasts and measurements to secure correct fit and size standards
Read and update technical documents (blueprints and 3D outsole files)
Use sales and returns data to improve fit, quality, and customer experience
Follow up on issues and drive actions through to resolution
Assess fit, quality, and risks (including basic children's safety) and document findings
Research and test new lasts, outsoles, materials, and technologies to improve fit and quality
Support Design with technical solutions to achieve the right look, feel, and performance
We believe you have:
At least 3 years working as a Footwear Technologist or similar with a BA Fashion degree
Excellent material knowledge (leather, synthetics, textiles)
Great Foot anatomy & fit understanding
Knowledge of CAD & technical drawing skills in Illustrator, and 3D (Rhino or Blender)
Experienced in quality control & testing methods
Trend analysis, keeping up to date with the latest trends
Sustainability awareness
Excellent collaboration and communication skills
Flexible and adaptable mindset
Customer centric mindset with clear understanding of the target customer
Ability to review products and identify risks in wear and production
Ideally experience within kids' shoes
Additional Information
This is a permanent position at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application (including an English CV) as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously.
For internal candidates, we ask you to please initiate a dialogue with your current manager before applying.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Qualifications
•
Additional information
This is a 6-month full-time internship located at our Head Office in Stockholm.
The internship starts approximately 1 September – end of February.
Application & Practical Information
Please send your application including English CV and relevant Portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collection/s.
All documents should be in English. We would like to see work that shows your creative aspirational side and your sense for commercial fashion.
The last day to apply is May 30.
Due to GDPR we can only handle applications via our career site.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Benefits
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9993551