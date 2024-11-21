Food Safety Compliance Specialist
AB Tetra Pak / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-11-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people, planet and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us
Job Summary
Finance & Supplier Management (FSM) is an organisation responsible for all procurement within Tetra Pak. Within FSM, Supplier Management (SuM) is responsible for procuring all materials including packaging material, straws, closures and equipment parts. Amongst the SuM procurement assortment there are materials, articles and parts used in either direct or indirect contact with food used. All food contact materials/parts are procured under strict control to meet regulatory Food Safety laws.
FSM Supplier Quality & Food Safety is looking for a person who will be responsible for the collection and management of Declaration of Compliance (DoC) for a portion of the assortment. This person should preferably have knowledge in food contact regulations.
The position is permanent and located in Lund, Sweden. The position reports to Food Safety Manager and you will be part of a team with other Food Safety experts.
What you will do
As a Food Safety Compliance Specialist, you will develop Tetra Pak's way of working with compliance documentation for materials and parts in food contact. A substantial part of your job will also be to request, collect and review the declaration documents from our suppliers.
You will focus on:
Work with suppliers as well as other external and internal stakeholders to secure food safety compliance documentation (certificates etc.).
Certificate collection, evaluation and identification of potential gaps towards EU, US and CN food contact legislations
Work in internal certificate handling tool
Supporting the Supplier Managers in their effort to procure and strategize around the procurement of materials and parts having food contact
Drive food safety continual improvement through Base Material ISO 22000 management system
Build and share knowledge within food safety globally within Tetra Pak
We believe you have
To be successful in this position you need to be self-motivated with a high level of personal drive. Furthermore, you are well organised with exceptional collaborative skills. You are strong communicator in different hierarchical settings and possess excellent stakeholder management skills. You have an ability to explain and articulate complex topics in a way that everybody understands.
You hold a University Degree (BSc or MSc) in Chemistry, materials science or similar. Alternatively, you have acquired such competence through work experience. We believe you have at least 3 years of working experience within food safety regulatory area. Experience in, GMP, material risk assessment, GFSI standards, ISO 22 000 and audits is considered a merit. You are excellent in both spoken and written English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-12-05.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Elizabeth Ayivor.
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9023977