Food Delivery Driver

Are you an outdoor person and like to do cycling or drive? If yes, then we have a perfect job for you. We are hiring drivers for food deliveries in Stockholm City.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone who enjoys being outside and staying active, whatever the weather. As a person you have good communication and problem-solving skills, care about providing a great service to our customers,and are always attentive in delivering food from restaurants to customers.
Task:
Must have a smartphone
Accept maximum orders on the app, received from restaurants, and deliver to the customers.
Qualifications:
Driver's license for a passenger car (minimum B driver's license).
Or have a cycle to deliver the food.
Good driving habits and the ability to drive vehicles in a safe and responsible manner.
Ability to navigate and plan routes using Google Maps. Så ansöker du
