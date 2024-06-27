Flow Replenishment Manager
2024-06-27
Company Description
Most people see a table. You see shorter routes between supplier and customers.
Supply Chain Operations (SCO) organisation with its 1000 co-workers connects our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable and sustainable way. We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimising replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, managing the goods flow, sourcing & developing transport & logistics capacities and leading & securing Supply Quality.
We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability and ensuring the right quality for all services.
Job Description
Flow Replenishment Manager secure excellence in total Supply Chain performance, and its further development, by centrally securing an optimal replenishment solution, optimization of all flows in close cooperation and alignment with all relevant supply chain stakeholders; contributing to reaching customer perceived availability at the lowest total supply cost (considering impacts of quality, safety, service performance, sustainability, and other supply chain costs). You are responsible for replenishment plan and execution of the plan of the new logistics/sales units at lowest total supply chain cost, and for competence development, knowledge sharing, and trainings connected to Flow Replenishment (Competence Centre).
In this role you are a part of the Supply Chain Planning management team and report to Supply Chain Planning Manager.
Your main assignments as Flow replenishment Manager are:
Leading the Flow replenishment Developers team to define, analyze and review optimized replenishment solutions from a global perspective as well as to lead expansion projects and sub regional changes in collaboration with all IKEA supply chain stakeholders.
Securing the resources and developing competence in Flow Replenishment Developers team
Leading a Competence Center for Flow Replenishment and securing the right expertise, mindset and competences.
Stakeholders management: in collaboration with Category Areas, securing optimized replenishment & delivery solutions from an end-to-end perspective, total costs and logistical performance. Being speaking partner for Supply chain planning and representing Flow replenishment dev in DORS related forums.
Driving development of internal Working Methods, based on business need, and the further development of the DORS process in close collaboration with SCDA.
Being responsible for below defined KPIs and follow-up with the team of FRDs defined KPIs and PIs and act in case of deviations.
Taking responsibility in Global Project assignments and participation in meetings on behalf of the Global Supply Chain Planning.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that:
The IKEA culture & values inspire you every day
You have a university degree in logistics, economics, business administration and work experience in Transport and Supply Chain Management (or equivalent).
You have deep knowledge of IKEA strategic landscape, IKEA Supply Chain processes, business ethics, business year cycle & governance structure.
You are passionate about leading people and developing their competence
You have successful track record of implementation of decided concepts, working methods and tools
You have capability to build fact-based business cases in close cooperation with relevant stakeholders and find win-win-solutions within the supply chain
Understanding operational challenges and move to tactical
Open minded with growth mindset
You have excellent presentation and communication skills and the capability of building effective and trustful relationships
You have the ability to lead the business with a holistic view and always act with customer, service provider and total IKEA in mind
Additional information
Submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 7th July, 2024. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please send in your question through the Smart Recruiters system. Så ansöker du
