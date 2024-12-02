Flow Initiative Owner at Motion Controls
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-02
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are now looking for a Flow Initiative Owner for our Powertrain and Motion Controls. You will get the opportunity to take a central role in the technology shift at TRATON R&D.
The role of a flow initiative owner could be described as an engineering role with emphasis on leadership. As flow initiative owner you will work, side by side with the managers and triads, lead the initiatives that our teams have deliveries within. You will be the voice of the teams towards the project organization and the projects voice in the team - thus you will be the center of the team and have an excellent opportunity to strengthen both your leadership and your technical skills.
You will be the connecting point that works cross-functionally with teams within TRATON R&D.
Job Responsibilities
As flow initiative owner you will:
have a key role within the organization and flows to secure our deliveries.
plan, evaluate and follow up both small and larger tasks daily and ensure the progress of them.
act as a sounding board for the management and experts within the organization.
This Is Us
At "VCT Propulsion (and motion) Control Systems" we are responsible for TRATON's built-in motion and propulsion systems for both BEV and ICE vehicles. The department/domain consist of 6 sections and each section consist of approx. 6 teams. We work in a flow landscape built up mainly of 4 VCTs and 3 VCFs, as a flow initiative owner you will lead initiatives affecting many or all of these teams and flows.
We operate in a fast and dynamic world where we dare to take on challenges continuously. We are solution-oriented, help each other and together we create our way forward to achieve a sustainable transport industry.
Who You Are
Linda as a manager want you to be a brave leader with integrity to make the right decision, even when the right is difficult. To say no when needed.
You are curious and truly interested in other people's opinions to understand the needs of different roles. Since Scania R&D is in the middle of a transformation journey towards an agile way of working (SAFe) a lot of processes and also roles are changing. In order for this to not affect our deliveries more than necessary you need to value collaborations and have strong interpersonal and communication skills. And I also want you to be committed to developing processes and contributing to our continuous improvement work.
Since you will be working in a global environment you express yourself fluently in English, both in speech and writing. Swedish is a merit, but not a must. We think you as base have an academic technical degree, or knowledge gained through work experience. Experience in embedded systems is an advantage.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2024-12-16. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Linda Brandt, Group Manager, linda.brandt@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9041240