First Line Support Agent and Quality Assurance
2023-11-01
, Bromölla
, Sölvesborg
, Hässleholm
, Östra Göinge
Humly Solutions AB i Åhus i Kristianstad
Humly Solutions is a fast growing, high energy company in workplace technology. Our comprehensive platform includes our own custom hardware and software that manages resource reservations (rooms, desks, parking, etc), wayfinding, workplace overview and visitor management.
We are seeking a skilled and customer-oriented First Line Support Agent / QA team member to join our team and provide exceptional support for our Workplace Booking Solution. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, experience with Windows servers and Linux systems, and familiarity with Office365, Exchange, and Google G Suite. Knowledge of basic networking concepts is required, and proficiency in English is essential for effective communication with our clients.
Responsibilities:
Provide first line support for our Workplace Booking Solution to clients via phone, email, or chat.
Assist clients in troubleshooting technical issues related to the installation, configuration, and usage of the system on Windows servers and Linux.
Collaborate with the development team to escalate and resolve complex technical problems.
Help clients integrate the Workplace Booking Solution with Office365, Exchange, and Google G Suite.
Guide clients in setting up and managing basic networking requirements for the system.
Respond to support tickets promptly and efficiently, ensuring proper documentation of client interactions and resolutions.
Offer friendly and professional customer service, ensuring a positive experience for clients.
Stay up-to-date with the latest product features and enhancements to provide accurate and relevant support.
Requirements:
Fluent in English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools.
Strong technical background and experience in supporting software solutions.
Familiarity with Windows servers and Linux systems, including installation and configuration.
Knowledge of Office365, Exchange, and Google G Suite, including integration and troubleshooting.
Basic understanding of networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, etc.).
Experience with support ticketing systems is a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work well under pressure.
Excellent customer service and interpersonal skills.
Ability to effectively prioritize and manage multiple tasks.
Location
The job is at our office in Åhus in South-East of Sweden. Fully remote work is not possible.
Other important information
We are looking for a full time resource. We apply 6 months "provanställning".
If you meet the qualifications and are passionate about providing exceptional support, please submit your application, including your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience. We look forward to reviewing your application and potentially welcoming you to our team!
