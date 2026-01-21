Finnish Tech Support Agent for Samsung - Start 02/23
Transcom AB Stockholm / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2026-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Transcom AB Stockholm i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Örebro
, Karlskoga
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a highly motivated and tech-savvy individual to join our Tech Support Team for Samsung. As a technical support and user support representative, you will have the unique opportunity to play a crucial role in offering first-class assistance to Samsung's customers, troubleshooting technical issues, and providing them with the tools to maximize the use of their high-tech products.
Transcom is a global community of customer experience experts. Everyone is agile, curious, driven, lifelong learners, and committed to the world's most beloved brands. We are looking for a Swedish technical support and user support expert who loves helping others, cares deeply about providing excellent customer service, and has a true passion for the world of technology and AI. We want you to become a part of us. This is the perfect opportunity for a tech-interested individual.
What can YOU expect?
An inclusive environment: At Transcom, we promote an international and inclusive environment that makes you feel supported, encouraged, and welcome from day one. We are committed to your growth and success.
Cutting-edge technology: Be at the forefront of technology and work with the latest technical products and innovations.
Career development: We offer robust professional development programs, mentorship, and opportunities for advancement within our diverse customer experience team. This is your chance to grow and evolve in a dynamic and fast-paced industry.
Make a real difference: Directly improve users' lives by solving their technical challenges and guiding them to maximize the value of their devices. Your role is crucial in ensuring our users get the most out of their technology, making a real difference in their lives.
Part-time employment (80%).
Additional employee benefits.
Join us as a Technical Support and User Support Expert!
Samsung is at the market's forefront regarding the future of technology. In this role, you act as user support. You listen to and understand our users' questions and ensure they understand the best way to move forward. Your tasks will include solving problems, but it doesn't stop there; you ensure the user gets the most out of their technical product while using the finest cutting-edge technical tools to assist you in your daily work. Your main responsibilities are to use your in-depth knowledge of tech products to diagnose and solve complex problems, as well as being a champion for our customers, advocating for their needs and providing outstanding service.
What we are looking for:
Intermediate English (B2+) - written and oral.
Native or fluent in the Swedish language.
A strong interest in troubleshooting hardware and software on various electronic devices.
A passion for learning and understanding mobile operating systems (Android & iOS) and common software.
An enthusiasm for problem-solving and a natural inclination to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues.
A positive attitude and a strong ability to handle stress effectively.
Excellent listening skills and a genuine interest in building strong relationships with customers.
A creative mind and the ability to find innovative solutions and workarounds.
Start date = Feb 23, 2026.
If your profile matches what we are looking for, we will invite you to one of our digital interviews. There, we will provide more information about the position and get to know you better. Interviews are held continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
What is life like at Transcom?
We have 30,000+ customer experience specialists in 29 countries across 90 sites, providing services in 33 languages to international brands in various industries. Thanks to our recent success, we are expanding our award-winning team and investing in our people. At Transcom, we are relentlessly committed-to our customers and to each other. Every day, someone starts their journey with Transcom, taking the potential they have today and turning it into skills for the future. They get recognized for working hard, being a team player, and supporting others. They stand up for positive, lasting change in their teams and communities. That's how we are at Transcom. Here, we care and cheer for each other. You are included, exactly as you are, from day one. And with the right attitude, there is no limit to how far we can go together. We are committed to your growth and success.
We are an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transcom AB
(org.nr 556201-3234), https://transcom.com/
Kistagången 10 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Transcom AB Stockholm Kontakt
Rekryteringsansvariga
Rekryteringsteamet Transcom jobb.sverige@transcom.com Jobbnummer
9697027