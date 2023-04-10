Finnish speaking Upport agent
D.E & P Consulting AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2023-04-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos D.E & P Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige
One of our customers in the automotive, probably the most exciting brand in the industry, does now have an opening in their growing team.
The team is looking to add a new Customer Support Agent to their team supporting some really cool new features and services.
You will be supporting customers via phone, email, chat, and Social media and on a daily basis making a real difference for the end-users.
We think that the right person for this job has a couple of years of experience in Customer Support and enjoys solving problems, collaborating, and finding solutions to incoming cases.
You will be a part of a strong team with dedicated team members who take great pride in delivering first-class support.
Fluent Finnish and English, both oral and written is a must.
For the right person, we offer a competitive salary and good benefits.
Does this sound like a good match for you? -Then don 't hesitate to send your CV to us! #jobbjustnu
To apply for the job, send your updated CV, in English to rekrytering@dep.nu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-24
E-post: rekrytering@dep.nu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare D.E & P Consulting AB
(org.nr 559154-2690)
Torslanda (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7639763