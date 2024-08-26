Finnish Speaking Moderator and Telephone Interviewer
2024-08-26
Nordic Viewpoint, an independent market research company based in Mölndal Stockholm and Malmö, is actively seeking a dynamic individual proficient in Finnish to join our team as a moderator and telephone interviewer. This role offers a flexible schedule with a variety of assignments, making it an excellent opportunity for individuals looking to supplement their studies or current employment. The position can be performed remotely from home and requires access to a computer, headset, and a stable internet connection.
Responsibilities:
• Conduct focus groups, interviews, and online research projects.
• Oversee the entire research process from client briefing to report delivery.
• Liaise with project managers to ensure high-quality results.
• Be responsible for conducting cold calls, recruiting participants, and conducting interviews for our market research projects.
Qualifications:
• Background in communications, journalism, behavioral science, NLP, psychology, or related fields.
• Strong interest in market research or relevant experience.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to work both independently and in teams.
• Fluency in Finnish and English.
• Previous experience in a call center environment (customer service/tele-sales/CATI center) is preferred.
• Knowledge of MS Office and online meeting platforms such as Zoom and Teams.
• Previous experience in group facilitation, interviewing, and report writing is an advantage.
Meritorious:
Nordic Viewpoint offers you:
• A stimulating and varied environment.
• Interesting assignments.
• Flexible working hours during weekdays.
• Hybrid working model that allows for remote working from home.
We look forward to receiving your application and CV for this exciting opportunity at Nordic Viewpoint!
Job Types: Part-time, Temporary, Contract
Language:
English (Required)
Finnish (Required)
