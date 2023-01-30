Financial Controller to Mycronic
2023-01-30
Mycronic is a global high-tech company whose innovative solutions have been advancing electronics technology for over 40 years. Today we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do impacts the future of technology, and in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow.
We're looking for people to join our talented, motivated and friendly team on the cutting-edge. Here, in an open, collaborative and flexible environment, you'll work alongside leading industry experts and take on challenging projects that bring tomorrow's electronics to life.
About the position
We are looking for a Financial Controller, a business-oriented accountant with an in-depth understanding and ability to analyze actual financial outcome of the group companies to ensure qualitative financial reporting and compliance with IFRS and internal reporting guidelines.
The person we are looking for will be one out of four members of the Group Accounting team. Primary responsibilities are:
* Analysis of actual financial outcome of group companies to ensure qualitative internal and external financial reporting, focusing on two out of the four divisions through which Mycronic's operations are conducted.
* Development, planning, coordination and evaluation of the internal control work of the group.
* Training and support to divisions and subsidiaries to ensure they follow IFRS, internal reporting instructions and regulations.
* Documentation of accounting-related routines, processes and instructions.
* Management of transfer pricing policies and documentation.
* Participation in the group consolidation and reporting process.
* Participation in M&A and integration projects.
As part of Group Accounting at Corporate Office Finance, you are based at the headquarters in Stockholm/Täby, reporting to Head of Group Accounting.
Qualifications
* Sc. or B.Sc. in Business Administration or similar, preferably with major in accounting
* 5+ years' experience of working with similar tasks
* Good accounting and IFRS knowledge
* Previous work experience from an international environment
* Good system skills and experience of financial reporting tools
* Audit experience is a plus
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
* Strong analytical, organizational and teamwork skills
How to apply
Application for the position is done through the Jefferson Wells website, www.jeffersonwells.se.
Should you have any questions, please contact responsible recruitment consultant Therese Thunström, therese.thunstrom@jeffersonwells.se
We are looking forward to your application as soon as possible, as we will get in contact with candidates continuously.
Looking forward to receiving your application!
A culture of collaboration and personal growth
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success.
Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it.
Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day.
Click to learn more about Mycronic and what it's like to work with ushttps://www.mycronic.com/en/career/working-at-mycronic/
