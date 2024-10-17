Financial Controller
Sellhelp AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Join Sellpy, an innovative leader in sustainable e-commerce, as our Financial Controller in Sweden.
More and more customers choose Sellpy and it is time to add another colleague to the Finance team. We're looking for someone with impressive analytical skills and an urge to work for a sustainable future.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unwanted items are put to better use. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Financial Controller at Sellpy
The Financial Controller has a critical role within the organisation, ensuring accuracy and improving efficiency of Sellpy's financial operations. As the team's financial expert, you'll review our financial records, oversee our tax declarations and lead the in-depth aspects of accounting.
We're looking for someone with an analytical mindset, an interest in Sellpy's business model and an eagerness to take ownership of and improve our financial processes.
In short, you will
Manage and ensure smooth and correct accounting activities for the Swedish entity.
Analyse our financial reports and prepare for group reporting.
Reconcile accounts and prepare revenue bookings.
Manage monthly and quarterly closing.
Review VAT declarations and other relevant filings.
Lead statutory audits and prepare financial statements.
Participate in budgeting/forecasting processes.
Proactively develop and improve financial processes.
Requirements
A relevant degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
A minimum of 3 years of experience working with accounting or auditing in a Swedish legal entity, including but not limited to journal entries, audits, VAT filings, and working with the full income statement and balance sheet.
Proficiency in MS Excel or Google Sheets.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
An analytical mindset, strong attention to detail and a continuous drive to improve processes.
To be comfortable working in a high-growth company and facing new challenges we haven't met before.
We'd be impressed if you
Are familiar with international VAT.
You get to
Be part of a modern company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine!
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/ Arbetsplats
Götgatan Jobbnummer
8961634