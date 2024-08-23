Financial Controller
Are you a finance professional who's eager to make an impact? Do you also believe that connecting people, processes and financial insights is the road to success? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
At Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions (SMF), we're now looking for a driven, organized and communicative Financial Controller to join our Global Finance team. We offer you the opportunity to be part of a strong and collaborative finance community in a growing and future-oriented business. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for the global financial reporting processes within SMF, ensuring compliance with the financial reporting framework of Sandvik Group. This includes quality assurance of periodical closings and financial reports. You're responsible for keeping track of and enforcing our global finance and risk management policies, and you're also involved in due diligence processes and M&A with a focus on the financial risks and the accounting aspects. You play a key role in integrating acquired entities and are an integral part of the central finance team of SMF and the financial controlling community within the Sandvik group.
Also included in your job is:
Train, support and direct our Business Units within your field of expertise.
Ensure global adherence with IFRS, transfer pricing and internal control guidelines across our business.
Main contact for internal and external auditors within the Business Area.
Be an important sounding board to the CFO of SMF.
The location for this position is Gasverket in Stockholm and some international travel might occur.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a university degree in finance or similar, combined with several years of working experience in accounting or financial controlling, preferably within a global corporate environment. You have strong IFRS knowledge and are well acquainted with Excel and PowerBI. Experience from working in The Big Four, M&A, related accounting procedures and major consolidation systems, such as OneStream or BPC, is advantageous. Working in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing, while knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
You're self-driven, patient and possess an analytical ability, allowing you to see the big picture while also paying attention to details. With many contact points across the business, you're an effective communicator who easily collaborates with others. You're highly motivated and naturally take responsibility for completing tasks with high quality.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Blomqvist, recruiting manager, mikael.blomqvist@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than September 10, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070222.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions is a business area segment within the Sandvik Group offering digital manufacturing solutions to the market. Our digital manufacturing solutions automate and connect the component manufacturing value chain - from design and planning to preparation, production and verification. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
8858190