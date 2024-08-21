Financial Controller
Cytiva Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Umeå Visa alla controllerjobb i Umeå
2024-08-21
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Umeå
, Uppsala
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Financial Controller for Cytiva is responsible Collaborating on the timely and accurate completion of monthly and quarterly USGAAP closes and local compliance such as financial statements and statutory audits. This position is part of the Controllership team located in Uppsala.
What you will do:
Working together in a team to provide accurate financial reporting for local entities including periodic balance sheet review support.
Providing support for SOX compliance of the assigned entity.
Support & review and provide input for cross business schedules.
Review critical account reconciliations and provide overall ownership for account recs in the entity.
Working closely with shared services support.
Support for tax team on accurate and timely CIT & VAT filings.
Support Statutory and Internal Audit requests related to Swedish and Nordic legal entities.
Provide local technical accounting support on matters impacting the legal entity.
Complete controllership activities including, MJE Approval & Manual Cash payment approvals.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance or relevant area.
Experience working in a global business environment with sound understanding of global process and transactional flows.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and in one of the Nordic language (Finnish, Danish, Swedish) and the ability to communicate complex business issues in a clear/concise manner.
Strong analytical skills: able to clearly link financial results to operational performance drivers, generate alternatives and drive positive change.
Adaptable/Flexible: being open to change in response to new information, different or unexpected circumstances, and/or to work in ambiguous situations.
Integrity: accepting and adhering to high moral, ethical, and personal values in decisions, communications, actions and when dealing with others.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Working in a multinational environment and preferably experience from with accounting from another Nordic country.
We are continuously assessing candidates and conducting interviews, so please don't hesitate to submit your application. The recruitment will be completed as soon as suitable candidate is found. We look forward to seeing your application.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Mariehemsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
906 52 UMEÅ Jobbnummer
8854183