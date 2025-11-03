Finance Transformation Lead at Kustom!
Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2025-11-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy transforming complex accounting processes into clear, automated and well-controlled flows? Are you excited to build a modern finance backbone, from month-end close to ERP configuration, that scales with a fast-growing business?
About Kustom
Kustom, formerly known as Klarna Checkout (KCO), is the Nordic market leader in digital checkout solutions. Today, we support over 24,000 merchants across more than 170 countries, providing a streamlined checkout experience. We offer localized solutions in 18 markets, tailored to specific languages, currencies and payment methods. No matter where businesses operate, we deliver a checkout experience that meets the needs of both merchants and shoppers, driving growth globally.
The Role
As Finance Transformation Lead, you will play a key role in building a faster, smarter and a more reliable foundation in the finacial systems. The position is responsible for leading cross-functional initiatives that modernize and automate finance processes, from accelerating the month-end close and optimizing accounts payable and receivable, to improving data quality, governance and reporting. While the focus is on driving transformation, the role also involves being close to the day-to-day financial operations to maintain a clear understanding of current processes and ensure that improvements are both relevant and sustainable.
Things you'll be doing
• Lead the modernization and automation of core finance processes to improve accuracy, speed and scalability
• Drive process improvements and standardization across accounting, reporting and financial operations
• Strengthen financial controls and governance, ensuring compliance and consistent documentation
• Collaborate cross-functionally to enhance data quality and reporting capabilities
• Partner with internal and external stakeholders to identify and implement digital finance solutions that deliver long-term value
Skills and experience you'll need
• 3-6 years of experience in operational accounting combined with experience from finance transformation and process improvement in a modern ERP environment (experience with NetSuite is a plus)
• Proven ability to streamline financial processes, shorten the month-end close and strengthen internal controls
• Experience from working in dynamic, fast-growing organizations where priorities shift and delivery speed matters
• Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
Benefits at Kustom
• Robust pension plan with national and occupational components
• Excellent health insurance coverage, including long-term illness protection and salary exchange options
• Annual wellness allowance of 3,000 SEK to invest in your health and fitness
• Extra day off when major holidays (e.g., Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve) fall on weekends
• Continuous learning opportunities and professional development support
Other information
Start: By agreementExtent: Full-time, 100%
Location: Stockholm
Salary: By agreement
About your application
Please submit your application in English through our recruitment system. In this recruitment Kustom cooperates with Needo Recruitment. Please feel free to contact them with questions regarding the role. Our point of contacts is Max Hedgren, max@needo.se
and Petra Nordberg, petra@needo.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB
(org.nr 559088-5884) Arbetsplats
Kustom Kontakt
Petra Nordberg petra@needo.se Jobbnummer
9586195