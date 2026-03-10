Finance Trainee Program
Are you a recent graduate with a passion for numbers, strategy, and business impact?
Join our Finance Trainee Program and become part of an international, forward-looking organization where curiosity, innovation, and continuous learning are at the core of everything we do. This program is designed to develop future financial talents and create a strong pipeline of skilled professionals for key positions across the company.
Placement: Sandviken
Your Role
As a Finance Trainee at Alleima, you'll embark on an 18-month journey built to give you a deep understanding of our financial operations and strategic decision-making processes. Through three structured rotations, you will gain broad experience across the finance organization, work closely with experts, and contribute to real business outcomes.
During the program, you will:
Rotate through several finance roles, gaining hands-on experience across core financial processes within Alleima.
Participate in structured learning modules, mentorship sessions, and regular development check-ins.
Build the financial and analytical skills needed to support performance, growth, and strategic decisions.
Your program journey includes:
6 months in Sandviken - building a strong foundation in our core financial operations at a production unit.
6 months within our Business Units - gaining hands-on insight into financial performance and business partnering.
6 months at Group Function - deepening your understanding of group-level control, governance, and strategy.
After completing all three rotations, you will be ready to strengthen one of our finance teams and continue your long-term growth with us.
About You
You have completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business and Economics, Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field. You are self-motivated, curious, and open to new challenges, with a strong analytical mindset and excellent problem-solving skills. A proactive attitude and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment are essential for success in this role.
You are passionate about model development, system expertise, and digitalization within finance, and you are comfortable working with data and financial tools. Proficiency in Excel is required, and experience with financial systems is considered an advantage. Effective communication skills in both English and Swedish, verbally and in writing, are essential, and additional language skills are a plus.
At Alleima, we understand that the work we do isn't just about the end product; it's about the people behind it. We strive to create a supportive environment where every individual can thrive, harnessing a strong global community where every individual is recognized and valued.
What you can expect from us:
Mentorship and guidance from the line organization.
Comprehensive training focused on practical, real-world financial tasks.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
At Alleima we are convinced that diversity and inclusion lead to a better workplace for our employees, our company, and our customers.
We care: We take pride in what we do. We care about our customers, our people, the environment, the communities in which we operate and the future we share.
We deliver: We deliver on our commitments, with a solution-oriented mindset, we enable our customers to be their very best: more efficient, profitable and sustainable.
We evolve: We constantly evolve. Together we take the lead to advance materials, ambitions, industries, ourselves - and societies for the better.
Additional Information
For more information about the position contact:
Helene Lindkvist, Recruiting Manager, +46 70 300 08 65
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruitment Specialist, +46 76 495 02 40
Union contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, 070 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, 070 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, 070 307 30 48
We do not wish to be contacted by recruitment agencies or other sales and consulting companies regarding this position. In connection with employment, alcohol and drug tests are carried out according to our procedures for a safe working environment
Welcome to submit your application no later than 2026-03-31
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
