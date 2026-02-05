Finance Sr Analyst
2026-02-05
About the Role: As a CBRE Finance Sr. Analyst, you'll apply advanced cash and accrual accounting fundamentals to prepare, evaluate, maintain, and deliver complete and accurate financial reports for a complex portfolio of CBRE clients and properties.
This job is part of the Financial Strategy and Operations job function. They are responsible for maintaining accounting, financial, and reporting policies and controls.
What You'll Do:
* Complete intermediate to advanced-level accounting transactions in preparation for client financial statement packages.
* Create and post journal entries and ensure that all expenses, receipts, owner's distributions, funding requests, and other transactions for the accounting period have been accurately posted.
* Generate and review financial packages for accuracy and comprehensive reporting. Prepare packages on a schedule to ensure timely delivery to the client and other management teams.
* Review and audit funding and payment requests for accuracy, documentation, and authorization in accordance with established operating procedures.
* Respond to and resolve complex issues and requests from management teams and clients regarding various accounting issues and reports.
* Recognize potential issues and conflicts and take corrective action to minimize issues.
* Facilitate the maintenance and reporting of benchmarks and performance metrics.
* Apply general knowledge of standard principles and techniques/procedures to accomplish assigned tasks and solve routine problems.
* Have a broad knowledge of own job discipline and some knowledge of several job disciplines within the function.
* Lead by example and model behaviors that are consistent with CBRE RISE values. May convince to reach an agreement.
* Impact the quality of own work and the work of others on the team.
* Work primarily within standardized procedures and practices to achieve objectives and meet deadlines.
* Explain complex information to others in straightforward situations.
What You'll Need:
* Bachelor's Degree preferred with 2-5 years of relevant experience. In lieu of a degree, a combination of experience and education will be considered.
* Understanding of existing procedures and standards to solve slightly complex problems.
* Ability to analyze possible solutions using technical experience to apply appropriate judgment and precedents.
* In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Office products. Examples include Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.
* Strong organizational skills with an inquisitive mindset.
* Advanced math skills. Ability to calculate complicated figures such as percentages, fractions, and other financial-related calculations.
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage serving, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development). Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. Ersättning
