Finance Operations & Performance Analyst
Aonic AB (publ) / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aonic AB (publ) i Stockholm
We are in search of a Finance Operations & Performance Analyst to join the private equity owned global group, Aonic, headquartered in Stockholm. Aonic is a rapidly expanding video gaming group (no gambling) with a presence in over 12 global offices and more than 650 employees. In this role, you will hold a pivotal role in optimizing finance operations.
This is a unique role where you will be working closely with the Group CFO in a global organisation. The position presents a compelling growth trajectory and an invaluable learning opportunity for advancing your career within the CFO domain. It combines the exciting challenge of establishing a modern finance operation while conducting financial planning and analysis to support a fast-moving international group.
The role offers a wide range of opportunities, many of which will pose new challenges for the candidate. We are looking for high-potential and driven candidates who are quick to grasp concepts and possess a strong process and system mindset. Key responsibilities encompass a range of areas (experience in all areas is not a prerequisite to apply, keen motivation and interest are sufficient):
Finance operations and monthly closing: Ensure the seamless functioning of accounting and finance operations in Sweden, aligning with reporting needs, financial decision-making, and overall business and IFRS requirements. This entails being responsible for managing accounting supplier and design of global ERP system (Netsuite) including optimisation of related processes and systems (see more below).
Financial analysis and reporting: Perform financial analysis including variance analysis on actuals and forecasts. Perform group reporting of Swedish entities.
Process and system optimisation: Ensure efficient reporting processes. Implement and maintain robust and efficient financial controls, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance and efficient operations. Enhancing methodologies and architectural design of reporting. Be involved in assessing optimal system set up and infrastructure of global financial reporting.
Financial planning and cash management: Financial planning (forecasting) and cash management to support growth and expansion initiatives, facilitating efficient capital allocation. Collaborate with Group FP&A Manager and Finance Manager of our publishing business.
Team collaboration: Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and global finance teams to harmonize financial objectives with the overarching company strategy. Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing across the group and subsidiaries around best practices for financial reporting and analysis.
Qualifications:
0-2 years of experience, with an experience from accounting, financial analysis, controlling or investment banking.
Adept at using and learning systems/software. Proficiency in accounting principles is a merit.
Exceptional analytical thinking and unwavering attention to detail, coupled with a robust sense of ownership.
Excellent proficiency in Excel.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
While experience in the video game industry is advantageous, we extend a warm welcome to candidates from diverse backgrounds eager to embrace and learn about this dynamic sector.
We highly encourage CV submissions in English.
If you possess the passion for establishing a modern finance function that can influence the success of a global gaming powerhouse, we invite you to apply and become a valued member of our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02
E-post: info@aonic.co Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aonic AB (publ)
(org.nr 559335-7527) Arbetsplats
Aonic AB publ Jobbnummer
9262343